This healthy barbecue chicken recipe is easy to make and is packed with so much flavor, thanks to the sweetness from orange zest and juice. You can make this recipe with whole chicken legs or all drumsticks or thighs.

Grilled Chicken with Citrus-BBQ Glaze

Serves 4

Active Time: 35 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour, 15 minutes

1 cup barbecue sauce

Zest of 1 orange

1/4 cup freshly squeezed orange juice

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground pepper

4 chicken leg quarters (about 4 pounds)

1 navel orange, sliced, for garnish

Chopped parsley, for garnish

1. Whisk barbecue sauce, orange zest, orange juice, oil, garlic powder, paprika, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Remove 1/2 cup sauce for basting. Add chicken pieces to the remaining sauce in the bowl and toss to coat well. Refrigerate for at least 15 minutes.

2. Preheat grill to medium heat (325 F). Grill chicken for 5 minutes per side, basting with the reserved sauce once. Reduce heat to medium-low and continue grilling and basting often until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest parts registers 165 F, 15 to 20 minutes more. (Discard any remaining marinade.)

3. Serve sprinkled with parsley and garnished with orange slices, if desired.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 346 Calories, Total Fat: 13 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 241 mg, Carbohydrates: 4 g, Total Sugars: 3 g, Protein: 51 g, Sodium: 342 mg, Potassium: 659 mg, Vitamin A: 126 IU.