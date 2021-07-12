EatingWell: Mint so nice it’s used in this salad twice!

Fresh mint appears twice here: finely chopped mint in the dressing and whole mint leaves in the strawberry chicken salad, tossed with tender greens.
Strawberry Chicken Salad with Mint & Goat Cheese
Serves 4
Active Time: 40 minutes
Total Time: 40 minutes
- 1 pound chicken cutlets
- 6 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 3/4 teaspoon salt, divided
- 1/2 teaspoon ground pepper, divided
- 3 tablespoons white-wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon minced shallot
- 1 1/2 teaspoons honey
- 1 cup fresh mint leaves, divided, plus more for garnish
- 10 cups mixed salad greens (about 8 ounces)
- 2 1/2 cups strawberries, sliced
- 4 ounces sugar snap peas, trimmed and thinly sliced
- 2 ounces goat cheese, crumbled (1/2 cup)
- 1/4 cup sliced almonds, toasted
1. Preheat grill to medium-high. Brush chicken with 1 tablespoon oil and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Grill, turning once, until cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes per side. When cool enough to handle, slice the chicken.
2. Meanwhile, whisk vinegar, shallot, honey, and the remaining 5 tablespoons oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a large bowl. Finely chop 1/4 cup mint; add to the dressing in the bowl, whisking to combine. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the dressing.
3. Tear or coarsely chop the remaining 3/4 cup mint leaves; add to the bowl along with mixed greens. Toss gently to combine. Divide the salad among 4 dinner bowls. Combine the chicken and the reserved 2 tablespoons dressing in the large bowl; stir to coat. Divide the chicken, strawberries, snap peas, goat cheese, and almonds among the four dinner bowls. Garnish with more mint, if desired.
Tasty tip
No grill? Preheat broiler to high. Prepare chicken as directed in Step 1 and broil on a large baking sheet 3 to 4 inches from the heat source, flipping once, until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 F, 4 to 6 minutes per side.
Recipe nutrition per serving: 442 Calories, Total Fat: 29 g, Saturated Fat: 6 g, Cholesterol: 69 mg, Carbohydrates: 17 g, Fiber: 6 g, Total Sugars: 8 g, Protein: 30 g, Sodium: 580 mg, Potassium: 723 mg.
(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)