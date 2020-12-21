EatingWell: Mini quiches offer the perfect bite

Whole-wheat sandwich bread makes for a crust that’s easy to cut and stuff into muffin tins in this easy quiche recipe. As beaten eggs heat, steam releases, creating air pockets that make these quiches rise and puff out of the muffin tin, like a souffle.

Herbed Ricotta Mini Quiches

Serves 6

Active Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 55 minutes

12 slices soft whole-wheat bread

4 large eggs

1 cup whole milk

1/3 cup half-and-half

3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

1/2 teaspoon ground pepper

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

6 tablespoons whole-milk ricotta

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Coat a muffin tin with cooking spray.

2. Using a 4-inch biscuit cutter, cut a circle out of the center of each bread slice. Press each bread circle into a cup of the prepared muffin tin (reserve the remaining bread for another use). Bake until the bread is lightly toasted but not browned, about 7 minutes.