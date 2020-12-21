EatingWell: Mini quiches offer the perfect bite

Whole-wheat sandwich bread makes for a crust that’s easy to cut and stuff into muffin tins in this easy quiche recipe. As beaten eggs heat, steam releases, creating air pockets that make these quiches rise and puff out of the muffin tin, like a souffle.
Herbed Ricotta Mini Quiches
Serves 6
Active Time: 25 minutes
Total Time: 55 minutes
- 12 slices soft whole-wheat bread
- 4 large eggs
- 1 cup whole milk
- 1/3 cup half-and-half
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
- 1/2 teaspoon ground pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 6 tablespoons whole-milk ricotta
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Coat a muffin tin with cooking spray.
2. Using a 4-inch biscuit cutter, cut a circle out of the center of each bread slice. Press each bread circle into a cup of the prepared muffin tin (reserve the remaining bread for another use). Bake until the bread is lightly toasted but not browned, about 7 minutes.
3. Meanwhile, whisk eggs in a large bowl. Whisk in milk, half-and-half, parsley, chives, dill, pepper and salt. Divide the mixture among the bread cups. Mix ricotta and garlic powder in a small bowl and dollop 1 1/2 teaspoons of the mixture onto each mini quiche.
4. Bake until browned and the filling is set, about 30 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes before serving.
Recipe nutrition per serving: 226 Calories, Total Fat: 9 g, Saturated Fat: 4 g, Cholesterol: 140 mg, Carbohydrates: 22 g, Fiber: 2 g, Total Sugars: 5 g, Protein: 13 g, Sodium: 363 mg, Potassium: 261 mg, Iron: 1 mg, Folate: 42 mcg, Calcium: 185 mg, Vitamin A: 579 IU, Vitamin C: 3 mg.
