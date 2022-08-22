 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EatingWell: Make room on the grill for these delicious veggie burgers

  • Updated
entree-eating-20220822

Portobello mushrooms stand in for meat patties in this recipe for veggie burgers with all the fixings.

 Greg Dupree/TNS

Mushrooms are a source of glutamate, a naturally occurring compound that gives the fungi their umami flavor. But to really give these “patties” a savory boost, we brush them with vegetarian steak sauce. Add a simple side salad or some grilled veggies for a satisfying and easy dinner on the grill.

Vegetarian All-American Portobello Burgers

Serves 4

Active Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

  • 4 portobello mushroom caps, gills removed if desired
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon ketchup
  • 1 tablespoon sweet pickle relish
  • 4 teaspoons steak sauce, vegetarian style
  • 4 slices American cheese
  • 4 whole-wheat buns, toasted if desired
  • 1 cup shredded iceberg lettuce
  • 4 large tomato slices
  • Thinly sliced red onion & pickles (optional)

1. Preheat grill to medium-high.

2. Coat mushrooms with cooking spray and sprinkle with pepper. Grill, turning occasionally, until tender, 10 to 12 minutes total.

3. Meanwhile, mix mayonnaise, ketchup and relish in a small bowl.

4. Transfer the mushrooms to a plate and pat dry with paper towels. Brush with steak sauce and top the gill side of each mushroom with a slice of cheese. Return the mushrooms to the grill and cook until the cheese is just melted, about 1 minute more.

5. Serve on buns with the sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and onion and pickles, if desired.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 275 Calories, Total Fat: 13 g, Saturated Fat: 4 g, Cholesterol: 24 mg, Carbohydrates: 33 g, Fiber: 5 g, Total Sugars: 11 g, Added Sugars: 3 g, Protein: 10 g, Sodium: 713 mg, Potassium: 655 mg, Iron: 2 mg, Folate: 53 mcg, Calcium: 200 mg, Vitamin A: 508 IU, Vitamin C: 4 mg.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

