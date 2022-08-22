EatingWell: Make room on the grill for these delicious veggie burgers

Mushrooms are a source of glutamate, a naturally occurring compound that gives the fungi their umami flavor. But to really give these “patties” a savory boost, we brush them with vegetarian steak sauce. Add a simple side salad or some grilled veggies for a satisfying and easy dinner on the grill.
Vegetarian All-American Portobello Burgers
Serves 4
Active Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 20 minutes
- 4 portobello mushroom caps, gills removed if desired
- Cooking spray
- 1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon ketchup
- 1 tablespoon sweet pickle relish
- 4 teaspoons steak sauce, vegetarian style
- 4 slices American cheese
- 4 whole-wheat buns, toasted if desired
- 1 cup shredded iceberg lettuce
- 4 large tomato slices
- Thinly sliced red onion & pickles (optional)
1. Preheat grill to medium-high.
2. Coat mushrooms with cooking spray and sprinkle with pepper. Grill, turning occasionally, until tender, 10 to 12 minutes total.
3. Meanwhile, mix mayonnaise, ketchup and relish in a small bowl.
4. Transfer the mushrooms to a plate and pat dry with paper towels. Brush with steak sauce and top the gill side of each mushroom with a slice of cheese. Return the mushrooms to the grill and cook until the cheese is just melted, about 1 minute more.
5. Serve on buns with the sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and onion and pickles, if desired.
Recipe nutrition per serving: 275 Calories, Total Fat: 13 g, Saturated Fat: 4 g, Cholesterol: 24 mg, Carbohydrates: 33 g, Fiber: 5 g, Total Sugars: 11 g, Added Sugars: 3 g, Protein: 10 g, Sodium: 713 mg, Potassium: 655 mg, Iron: 2 mg, Folate: 53 mcg, Calcium: 200 mg, Vitamin A: 508 IU, Vitamin C: 4 mg.
(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)