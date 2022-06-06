 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

EatingWell: Make grilled salmon the star of your dinner show

  • Updated
  • 0
entree-eating-20220606

This dish is quick and easy.

Ginger, fish sauce and honey combine to create a delicious basting sauce in this easy grilled salmon recipe. If you don’t have Thai red chiles, use a green or red jalapeno instead. Not only is this salmon dish delicious, it also takes just 25 minutes to prepare, making it the ideal centerpiece for a healthy weeknight dinner.

Grilled Salmon with Cilantro-Ginger Sauce

Serves 1

Active Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

For the cilantro-ginger sauce:

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 teaspoon fish sauce
  • 1 teaspoon minced seeded Thai red chile (about 1 large) or jalapeno pepper
  • 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1 medium clove garlic, mashed into paste

For the salmon:

People are also reading…

  • 1 pound skin-on salmon fillet (about 2-inches thick), cut into 4 portions
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

1. To prepare sauce: Whisk oil, lime juice, cilantro, fish sauce, chile (or jalapeno), ginger, honey, and garlic in a small bowl. Reserve 1 tablespoon of the sauce in a separate small bowl to use for basting.

2. To prepare salmon: Preheat grill to medium-high. Pat salmon dry with paper towels. Rub oil all over the salmon. Sprinkle both sides with pepper and salt. Place the salmon on the grill, skin-side up. Grill until the salmon lifts from the grates without sticking, about 6 minutes. Carefully flip the salmon and brush with the reserved 1 tablespoon sauce. Cook until the salmon lifts from the grates without sticking and flakes with a fork, 1 to 2 minutes more. Serve with the remaining sauce.

Recipe tip: Clean the grill rack well before grilling to prevent fish fillets from sticking. To oil a grill rack, oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.)

Recipe nutrition per serving: 204 Calories, Total Fat: 11 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 53 mg, Carbohydrates: 2 g, Fiber: 0 g, Total Sugars: 2 g, Added Sugars: 1 g, Protein: 23 g, Sodium: 320 mg, Potassium: 437 mg, Iron: 1 mg, Folate: 14 mcg, Calcium: 48 mg, Vitamin A: 192 IU, Vitamin C: 4 mg.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thai chicken stir-fry piles on basil by the fistful

Thai chicken stir-fry piles on basil by the fistful

Western cooks too often go too light on fresh herbs, treating them more as garnish than flavoring. The cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street prefer the Thai approach, which uses ingredients such as basil, mint and cilantro by the fistful. Their take on a stir-fried chicken with snap peas uses over 3 cups of fresh basil. The herb is added in two stages to create different layers of flavor. A quick marinade of fish sauce, soy sauce and white pepper seasons the chicken and helps brown the meat. Crunchy sugar snap peas add texture that balances the tender chicken.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Don't throw your old tech in the trash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News