EatingWell: Low-carb side dish rounds out your meal
EatingWell: Low-carb side dish rounds out your meal

You can microwave or bake the squash.

Serve this low-carb side dish with roast pork, roast chicken or a firm white fish, like halibut or cod. No microwave? Bake squash halves cut-side down at 400 F until tender, 40 to 50 minutes.

Spaghetti Squash with Pistachios & Sage

Serves 8

Active Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

  • 1 2 1/2-pound to 3-pound spaghetti squash, halved lengthwise and seeded
  • 2/3 cup unsalted shelled pistachios
  • 3 tablespoons packed light brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons butter, cut into 8 pieces
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1. Place squash cut-side down in a microwave-safe dish; add 2 tablespoons water. Microwave, uncovered, on High until tender, 10 to 15 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, position rack in upper third of oven; preheat broiler to High.

3. Pulse pistachios in a mini food processor until coarsely chopped. Add brown sugar, butter, sage and 1/4 teaspoon salt and pulse until the mixture starts to clump.

4. Cut each squash half into four pieces and place on a baking sheet. Brush the squash with oil, sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and top with the pistachio mixture. Broil, turning the pan from back to front halfway through, until the topping is browned, 2 to 3 minutes.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 152 Calories, Total Fat: 10 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 8 mg, Carbohydrates: 16 g, Fiber: 3 g, Total Sugars: 9 g, Added Sugars: 5 g, Protein: 3 g, Sodium: 169 mg, Potassium: 253 mg, Folate: 15 mcg, Calcium: 43 mg.

Carbohydrate Serving: 1.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

