EatingWell: Low-carb side dish rounds out your meal

Serve this low-carb side dish with roast pork, roast chicken or a firm white fish, like halibut or cod. No microwave? Bake squash halves cut-side down at 400 F until tender, 40 to 50 minutes.

Spaghetti Squash with Pistachios & Sage

Serves 8

Active Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

1 2 1/2-pound to 3-pound spaghetti squash, halved lengthwise and seeded

2/3 cup unsalted shelled pistachios

3 tablespoons packed light brown sugar

2 tablespoons butter, cut into 8 pieces

1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage

1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1. Place squash cut-side down in a microwave-safe dish; add 2 tablespoons water. Microwave, uncovered, on High until tender, 10 to 15 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, position rack in upper third of oven; preheat broiler to High.

3. Pulse pistachios in a mini food processor until coarsely chopped. Add brown sugar, butter, sage and 1/4 teaspoon salt and pulse until the mixture starts to clump.