EatingWell: Looking for a low-calorie snack? Make these banana bites

These bite-size frosty morsels of frozen banana, peanut butter and vegan chocolate make a perfect low-calorie snack or easy dessert. These banana bites store well in the freezer, so make some ahead and keep them on hand for those moments when you crave something sweet.

Vegan Chocolate-Dipped Frozen Banana Bites

Serves 24

Active Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 2 hours 30 minutes

3 large firm bananas

1/4 cup natural peanut butter (crunchy or smooth)

3/4 cup vegan chocolate chips

1. Peel bananas and cut in half lengthwise. Spread each half with peanut butter. Place the banana halves together to make banana “sandwiches.”

2. Cut 8 rounds from each banana “sandwich.” Place the banana bites on a parchment paper- or wax paper-lined baking sheet or tray and freeze for at least 2 hours or overnight.

3. Place chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on High, in 15-second increments, until melted (1 to 1 1/2 minutes total). Dip half of each frozen banana bite in the chocolate. Place back on the parchment or wax paper and let stand until the chocolate is set. If not serving immediately, return to the freezer.

To make ahead: Store in the freezer in a covered container for up to one month. Serve directly from the freezer.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 56 Calories, Total Fat: 3 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Carbohydrates: 8 g, Fiber: 1 g, Total Sugars: 5 g, Added Sugars: 3 g, Protein: 1 g, Sodium: 12 mg, Potassium: 95 mg, Phosphorus: 20 mg, Iron: 0 mg, Folate: 6 mcg, Calcium: 4 mg, Vitamin A: 11 IU, Vitamin C: 28 mg, Vitamin D: 0 IU.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)