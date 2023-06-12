This flavor-boosting combo of mint and lime, inspired by the traditional Italian herb-and-garlic gremolata recipe, livens up juicy watermelon. Put a platter out at your next cookout and watch it disappear in an instant.

Watermelon with Mint Gremolata

Serves 6

Active Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

1/4 cup chopped fresh mint, plus more for garnish

Zest and juice of 2 limes, plus wedges for serving

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

3 pounds watermelon, cut into wedges

1. Place mint, lime zest, brown sugar and salt on a cutting board and chop together until a paste forms. Transfer the paste to a small bowl and whisk in lime juice.

2. Arrange watermelon wedges on a platter and spoon the gremolata over the top. Garnish with more mint and serve with lime wedges, if desired.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 48 Calories, Total Fat: 0 g, Saturated Fat: 0 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Carbohydrates: 12 g, Fiber: 1 g, Total Sugars: 10 g, Added Sugars: 2 g, Protein: 1 g, Sodium: 83 mg, Potassium: 162 mg, Iron: 1 mg, Folate: 8 mcg, Calcium: 20 mg, Vitamin A: 829 IU, Vitamin C: 13 mg.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)