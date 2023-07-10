Mini burgers make a fun, kid-friendly meal. Italian herbs, marinara and melty mozz give them the appeal of pizza.

Pizza Sliders

Makes 8 sliders; serves 4

Active Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

1 pound lean ground beef

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

2 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano

1/2 teaspoon ground pepper

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/3 cup low-sodium marinara sauce

4 ounces fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced

8 small leaves Boston lettuce

8 whole-wheat dinner rolls, toasted

1. Preheat grill to medium-high.

2. Mix beef, parsley, oregano, pepper and salt in a large bowl until well combined. Divide the meat into 8 equal portions and shape each into a 1-inch thick patty. Try to make all the patties the same thickness for even cooking, and shape them a little larger than the buns — they’ll shrink as they cook.

3. Grill the patties, turning once halfway, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 130 degrees F, 2 to 4 minutes per side.

4. Spoon marinara onto each patty and top with mozzarella. Grill until the cheese is melted, about 2 minutes more. Serve the patties with lettuce on rolls.

Tasty tips

To ensure your burgers are done just right, insert the tip of an instant-read thermometer in the center of the burger. Doneness temps are 135 degrees F for medium-rare (about 3 minutes per side), 140 degrees F for medium, 150 degrees for medium-well and 160 degrees for well-done (the USDA recommendation).

Here, the sliders cook with sauce and cheese for a couple more minutes, which will raise their temps about 5 degrees after you check in Step 3.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 451 Calories, Total Fat: 16 g, Saturated Fat: 7 g, Cholesterol: 78 mg, Carbohydrates: 39 g, Fiber: 6 g, Protein: 38 g, Sodium: 618 mg, Potassium: 518 mg, Iron: 5 mg, Folate: 53 mcg, Calcium: 258 mg, Vitamin A: 834 IU, Vitamin C: 3 mg.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)