EatingWell: Keep your kitchen cool this summer and try no-bake cheesecake bars

As if no-bake weren’t tempting enough, consider that the graham cracker crust for these berry cheesecake bars has pecans in it! In the filling, nonfat Greek yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese cut the calories and saturated fat.
No-Bake Berry Cheesecake Bars
Serves 16
Active Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 2 hours 20 minutes
- 7 ounces graham crackers broken into large pieces
- 1/2 cup toasted pecans
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/3 cup canola oil
- 2 (8-ounce) packages reduced-fat cream cheese softened
- 2 cups nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 2/3 cup confectioners’ sugar
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 5 cups fresh berries
1. Pulse graham crackers, pecans and salt in a food processor until finely ground. With the motor running, drizzle in oil, then pulse to combine. Press into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.
2. Add cream cheese, yogurt, confectioners’ sugar, lemon zest and lemon juice to the food processor. Puree until smooth, about 1 minute. Dollop the mixture over the crust, then gently spread into an even layer. Cover and refrigerate until cold, at least 2 hours and up to one day.
3. To serve, top with berries and cut into 16 squares.
Recipe nutrition per serving: 245 Calories, Total Fat: 15 g, Saturated Fat: 5 g, Cholesterol: 8 mg, Carbohydrates: 23 g, Fiber: 3 g, Total Sugars: 13 g, Added Sugars: 9 g, Protein: 6 g, Sodium: 224 mg, Potassium: 152 mg, Iron: 1 mg, Folate: 26 mcg, Calcium: 69 mg, Vitamin A: 222 IU, Vitamin C: 8 mg.
(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)