EatingWell: Keep your kitchen cool this summer and try no-bake cheesecake bars

As if no-bake weren’t tempting enough, consider that the graham cracker crust for these berry cheesecake bars has pecans in it! In the filling, nonfat Greek yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese cut the calories and saturated fat.

No-Bake Berry Cheesecake Bars

Serves 16

Active Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 2 hours 20 minutes

7 ounces graham crackers broken into large pieces

1/2 cup toasted pecans

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup canola oil

2 (8-ounce) packages reduced-fat cream cheese softened

2 cups nonfat plain Greek yogurt

2/3 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 tablespoon lemon juice

5 cups fresh berries

1. Pulse graham crackers, pecans and salt in a food processor until finely ground. With the motor running, drizzle in oil, then pulse to combine. Press into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

2. Add cream cheese, yogurt, confectioners’ sugar, lemon zest and lemon juice to the food processor. Puree until smooth, about 1 minute. Dollop the mixture over the crust, then gently spread into an even layer. Cover and refrigerate until cold, at least 2 hours and up to one day.

3. To serve, top with berries and cut into 16 squares.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 245 Calories, Total Fat: 15 g, Saturated Fat: 5 g, Cholesterol: 8 mg, Carbohydrates: 23 g, Fiber: 3 g, Total Sugars: 13 g, Added Sugars: 9 g, Protein: 6 g, Sodium: 224 mg, Potassium: 152 mg, Iron: 1 mg, Folate: 26 mcg, Calcium: 69 mg, Vitamin A: 222 IU, Vitamin C: 8 mg.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0