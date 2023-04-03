In this baked asparagus recipe, tender-crisp asparagus spears are smothered with a creamy cheese sauce, then the casserole is topped with crispy panko breadcrumbs. Blanching the asparagus first in boiling water helps preserve its vibrant green color. Medium-thick asparagus spears work best for this recipe. If your asparagus spears are very thick, they may need a longer time in the oven.

Asparagus Casserole

Serves 10

Active Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs

3 pounds asparagus spears, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces

1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups whole milk

5 ounces cream cheese

1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

1 teaspoon salt

1. Preheat oven to 450 F. Microwave 1 tablespoon butter in a microwaveable bowl on High until melted, about 30 seconds. Stir in panko; set aside.

2. Set a large bowl filled with ice water near the stove. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add asparagus; cook until bright green, about 1 minute. Drain; plunge the asparagus into the ice water. Let stand for 5 minutes; drain. Arrange the asparagus in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

3. Return the pot to the stove; heat over medium-high heat. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons butter, stirring to coat. Add garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute (do not brown the garlic). Add flour; cook, stirring often, for 30 seconds. Gradually whisk in milk; bring to a boil, whisking constantly. Continue cooking, whisking constantly, until the mixture thickens, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in cream cheese, mozzarella and salt.

4. Pour the cheese mixture over the asparagus in the baking dish, stirring to coat. Sprinkle evenly with the panko mixture. Bake until the asparagus is tender, 12 to 15 minutes.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 179 Calories, Total Fat: 12 g, Saturated Fat: 7 g, Cholesterol: 32 mg, Carbohydrates: 13 g, Fiber: 3 g, Total Sugars: 5 g, Protein: 7 g, Sodium: 360 mg, Potassium: 380 mg, Iron: 1 mg, Folate: 199 mcg, Calcium: 139 mg, Vitamin A: 1663 IU, Vitamin C: 10 mg.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)