EatingWell: It’s slow-cooker season, and this soup recipe should be in your weekly meal rotation

Set it and forget it!

 Jacob Fox/TNS

This set-it-and-forget-it slow-cooker recipe simmers away all day so you come home to a warm and healthy dinner the whole family will love. Using bone-in chicken is the key to making rich soup without adding broth.

Slow-Cooker Chicken & Chickpea Soup

Serves 6

Active Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 4 hours and 20 minutes

1 1/2 cups dried chickpeas, soaked overnight

4 cups water

1 large yellow onion, finely chopped

1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, preferably fire-roasted

2 tablespoons tomato paste

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 bay leaf

4 teaspoons ground cumin

4 teaspoons paprika

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground pepper

2 pounds bone-in chicken thighs, skin removed, trimmed

1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and quartered

1/4 cup halved pitted oil-cured olives

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley or cilantro

1. Drain chickpeas and place in a 6-quart or larger slow cooker. Add 4 cups water, the onion, tomatoes and their juice, tomato paste, garlic, bay leaf, cumin, paprika, cayenne and ground pepper; stir to combine. Add chicken. Cover and cook on Low for 8 hours or High for 4 hours.

2. Transfer the chicken to a clean cutting board and let cool slightly. Discard bay leaf. Add artichokes, olives and salt to the slow cooker and stir to combine.

3. Shred the chicken, discarding bones. Stir the chicken into the soup.

4. Serve topped with 1/4 cup parsley (or cilantro).

Tasty tips

  • To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to three days or freeze for up to three months.
  • Use a 6-quart or larger slow cooker

Recipe nutrition per serving: 447 Calories, Total Fat: 15 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 77 mg, Carbohydrates: 43 g, Fiber: 12 g, Total Sugars: 9 g, Protein: 34 g, Sodium: 762 mg, Potassium: 609 mg, Iron: 6 mg, Folate: 194 mcg, Calcium: 115 mg, Vitamin A: 1590 IU, Vitamin C: 15 mg.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

The Kitchn: Sous vide chicken breast guarantees juicy chicken every time

