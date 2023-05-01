This is the broccoli salad you will get special requests for when you’re cooking. The combination of bacon, sour cream, mayonnaise, scallions and cheddar is hard to resist. And the addition of rice vinegar or cider vinegar sharpens all the flavors.

Loaded Broccoli Salad

Serves 6

Active Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

3 slices bacon

1/4 cup sour cream

1/4 cup mayonnaise

4 teaspoons rice vinegar or cider vinegar

1/4 teaspoon ground pepper

4 cups finely chopped broccoli florets (11 ounces)

1/2 cup sliced scallions

1/2 cup shredded extra-sharp cheddar cheese

1. Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate. Reserve 1 tablespoon bacon fat. Chop the bacon when cool enough to handle.

2. Whisk sour cream, mayonnaise, vinegar, pepper and the reserved bacon fat together in a large bowl. Add broccoli, scallions, cheese and the chopped bacon. Stir to coat with the dressing.

Make-ahead tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to two days.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 191 Calories, Total Fat: 17 g, Saturated Fat: 6 g, Cholesterol: 27 mg, Carbohydrates: 4 g, Fiber: 1 g, Total Sugars: 1 g, Protein: 6 g, Sodium: 229 mg, Potassium: 225 mg, Phosphorus: 106 mg, Iron: 1 mg, Folate: 42 mcg, Calcium: 106 mg, Vitamin A: 1668 IU, Vitamin C: 46 mg, Vitamin D: 5 IU.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)