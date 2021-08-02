EatingWell: Hide your veggie inside a delicious brownie

The batter for this healthy one-bowl brownie recipe is stirred together right in the saucepan used to melt the butter and chocolate — no mixing bowl needed and less cleanup for you. Using shredded zucchini in this healthy dessert recipe creates a tender, moist brownie with about half the amount of butter and sugar found in a classic recipe — and it’s virtually undetectable in the baked brownies.
Chocolate Zucchini Brownies
Serves 16
Active Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 3 hours 50 minutes (including 3 hours cooling time)
- 8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter
- 4 ounces unsweetened chocolate, chopped
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup shredded zucchini
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 large eggs
- 1 cup white whole-wheat flour
- 3/4 cup chopped semisweet chocolate or chocolate chips
- 2/3 cup toasted pecans, coarsely chopped, divided (optional)
1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Line an 8-inch-square baking pan with foil, letting it overhang on the sides; coat with cooking spray.
2. Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium-low heat. Remove from heat, add unsweetened chocolate and stir until melted. Add sugar and salt; stir until well combined. Stir in zucchini and vanilla. Add eggs, one at a time, vigorously mixing after each addition. Fold in the flour until almost incorporated. Fold in chopped chocolate (or chips) and 1/2 cup pecans (if using) until just combined. Transfer the batter to the prepared pan, spreading evenly. Sprinkle with the remaining pecans (if using).
3. Bake until the sides look dry and the middle is firm to the touch, about 30 minutes. Let cool completely, then lift out of the pan using the foil. Cut into 16 squares.
Recipe nutrition per serving: 220 Calories, Total Fat: 12 g, Saturated Fat: 8 g, Cholesterol: 39 mg, Carbohydrates: 25 g, Fiber: 2 g, Total Sugars: 17 g, Added Sugars: 17 g, Protein: 3 g, Sodium: 49 mg, Potassium: 128 mg, Folate: 8 mcg, Calcium: 16 mg.
Carbohydrate servings: 1 1/2.
(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)