EatingWell: Hide your veggie inside a delicious brownie

The batter for this healthy one-bowl brownie recipe is stirred together right in the saucepan used to melt the butter and chocolate — no mixing bowl needed and less cleanup for you. Using shredded zucchini in this healthy dessert recipe creates a tender, moist brownie with about half the amount of butter and sugar found in a classic recipe — and it’s virtually undetectable in the baked brownies.

Chocolate Zucchini Brownies

Serves 16

Active Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 3 hours 50 minutes (including 3 hours cooling time)

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter

4 ounces unsweetened chocolate, chopped

1 cup granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup shredded zucchini

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 large eggs

1 cup white whole-wheat flour

3/4 cup chopped semisweet chocolate or chocolate chips

2/3 cup toasted pecans, coarsely chopped, divided (optional)

1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Line an 8-inch-square baking pan with foil, letting it overhang on the sides; coat with cooking spray.