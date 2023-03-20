This easy chicken and kale soup will keep you warm on a cold and rainy day or any day that calls for a simple, hearty soup. For convenience, you can make this soup with frozen kale without the need to thaw it beforehand.
Chicken & Kale Soup
Serves 6
Active Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 45 minutes
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 1/2 cups chopped yellow onion
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added great northern beans, rinsed
12 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breast or chicken tenders
2 medium Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and diced (1/2-inch)
6 cups unsalted chicken broth
3 thyme sprigs
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon ground pepper
3 cups chopped kale or 1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped kale
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1. Heat oil in a large heavy pot over medium heat. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes.
2. Add garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add beans, chicken, potatoes, broth, thyme, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; reduce heat to maintain a simmer.
3. Simmer, covered, until the potatoes are tender and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest portion of the chicken registers 165°F, about 18 minutes.
4. Transfer the chicken to a plate and, using 2 forks, shred it into bite-size pieces.
5. Stir kale into the soup; cook over medium heat, stirring often, until the kale is wilted and tender, about 2 minutes.
6. Remove from heat; stir in the shredded chicken and lemon juice. Remove the thyme sprigs before serving. Serve hot.
Recipe nutrition per serving: 271 Calories, Total Fat: 5 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 48 mg, Carbohydrates: 30 g, Fiber: 7 g, Total Sugars: 5 g, Protein: 26 g, Sodium: 531 mg, Potassium: 879 mg, Iron: 2 mg, Folate: 50 mcg, Calcium: 89 mg, Vitamin A: 837 IU, Vitamin C: 22 mg.
(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)