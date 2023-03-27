One skillet is all you need to create this satisfying, veggie-loaded breakfast (or dinner) dish. This skillet is packed with mushrooms, bell pepper and chard to help up your veggie count for the day and is topped with bacon, eggs, cheese, pico de gallo and fresh cilantro.

Southwest Breakfast Skillet

Serves 4

Active Time: 35 minutes

Total Time: 35 minutes

4 strips center-cut low-sodium bacon (4 ounces)

12 ounces Yukon Gold or red potatoes, scrubbed and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1/4 cup water, plus more if needed

8 ounces white button mushrooms, diced

1 medium red, orange or yellow bell pepper, diced

1/2 small red onion, diced

1/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon ground pepper, divided

4 cups Swiss chard, stemmed and thinly sliced (from 1 bunch)

1 clove garlic, minced

4 large eggs

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1/4 cup prepared salsa or pico de gallo

1. Cook bacon in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, flipping once, until crispy, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer the bacon to a paper-towel-lined plate. Pour off all but 2 teaspoons of the bacon fat.

2. Return the pan to medium heat. Add potatoes and cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes. Add water; cover and steam for 5 minutes, stirring once halfway through. Add mushrooms, bell pepper, onion, and 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in chard and garlic; cook until the chard is tender and wilted, about 2 minutes more. Crumble the bacon and stir into the mixture.

3. Spread the mixture evenly in the pan. Using the back of a wooden spoon, make 4 indentations. Crack 1 egg into each indentation. Season with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cover and cook until the egg whites are set, about 5 minutes.

4. Remove from heat and top with cheese, cilantro and salsa (or pico de gallo).

Tasty tip: Cracking each egg into a small bowl before adding to the skillet makes it easier to remove any unwanted shell.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 341 Calories, Total Fat: 20 g, Saturated Fat: 4 g, Cholesterol: 200 mg, Carbohydrates: 23 g, Fiber: 3 g, Total Sugars: 4 g, Protein: 17 g, Sodium: 602 mg, Vitamin A: 3721 IU.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)