Never grilled pineapple? Get ready to be wowed. It caramelizes beautifully for a deeper flavor. Plus it’s a totally tasty match with a grilled pork chop, cilantro and a little heat from serranos.

Grilled Pork Chops with Chile & Pineapple

Serves 4

Active Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for garnish

1/2 cup pineapple juice

1 serrano or jalapenno pepper, seeded and finely chopped

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon ground pepper, divided

1 pound boneless thin-cut pork chops, trimmed

1 medium pineapple, peeled, cut into 1/2-inch-thick rings

1 large red onion, cut into 1/2-inch-thick rings

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Lime wedges for serving

1. Preheat grill to medium-high or heat a grill pan over medium-high heat.

2. Combine cilantro, pineapple juice, serrano (or jalapeno), honey, lime juice and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a blender; puree until smooth. Reserve 1/4 cup for serving. Transfer the remaining mixture to a medium bowl and add pork chops. Turn to coat and let marinate for 5 minutes.

3. Brush pineapple and onion slices with oil. Remove the pork from the marinade and sprinkle with the remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Grill, flipping once, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of a chop registers 145 F, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Grill the pineapple and onions, flipping once, until lightly charred, 4 to 5 minutes per side.

4. Serve the pork, pineapple and onions drizzled with the reserved sauce. Serve with more cilantro and lime wedges, if desired.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 337 Calories, Total Fat: 8 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 65 mg, Carbohydrates: 42 g, Fiber: 4 g, Total Sugars: 31 g, Added Sugars: 4 g, Protein: 28 g, Sodium: 667 mg, Potassium: 720 mg, Iron: 2 mg, Folate: 56 mcg, Calcium: 51 mg, Vitamin A: 292 IU, Vitamin C: 116 mg.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)