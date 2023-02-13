Cilantro adds color and flavor when blended to make a creamy dressing for this hearty salad. Enjoy this salad for lunch or dinner year round.

Vegetarian Chopped Power Salad with Creamy Cilantro Dressing

Serves 4

Active Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

1/4 cup buttermilk

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons chopped shallot

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground pepper

6 cups torn lettuce

2 cups finely sliced stemmed kale

1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, rinsed

2 medium carrots, sliced

1 medium red or yellow bell pepper, diced

1 cup cooked quinoa

1/3 cup roasted unsalted pepitas

1. Combine cilantro, buttermilk, mayonnaise, shallot, vinegar, salt and pepper in a mini food processor. Process until well blended.

2. Combine lettuce, kale, chickpeas, carrots, bell pepper and quinoa in a large bowl. Drizzle the dressing over the salad and toss well to coat. Sprinkle with pepitas before serving.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 362 Calories, Total Fat: 17 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 6 mg, Carbohydrates: 38 g, Fiber: 9 g, Total Sugars: 6 g, Protein: 13 g, Sodium: 397 mg, Potassium: 634 mg, Vitamin A: 10979 IU.

