EatingWell: Flavors of gingerbread and eggnog shine in this healthy holiday dessert

Enjoy a nice balance of sweetness and tartness.

 Leigh Beisch/TNS

This healthy custard pie recipe combines the flavors of gingerbread and eggnog into a festive holiday dessert. An easy cranberry sauce balances the sweetness of the pie with a touch of tartness. To lighten the load of holiday baking, each element can be prepared up to five days ahead.

Eggnog Pie with Cranberry Sauce

Serves 10

Active Time: 1 hour and 20 minutes

Total Time: 10 hours and 20 minutes

For the cranberry sauce:

1 1/4 cups cranberries, fresh or frozen, thawed

1/2 cup unsweetened cranberry juice

1/2 cup sugar

For the gingersnap crust:

8 ounces gingersnaps or crisp ginger cookies

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

For the filling:

1 1/4 cups reduced-fat milk

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon ground ginger

4 large egg yolks

1/4 cup bourbon or brandy

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup reduced-fat plain Greek yogurt

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. To prepare sauce: Bring cranberries, cranberry juice and 1/2 cup sugar to a boil in a small nonreactive saucepan over high heat. When the first cranberry pops, reduce heat to maintain a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until most of the cranberries have popped, 10 to 12 minutes more. Remove from heat, transfer to a nonreactive container and let cool to room temperature, then refrigerate until ready to serve.

2. Meanwhile, pulse cookies in a food processor until powdery; add butter and salt and pulse until moistened. Transfer to a 9-inch glass or ceramic pie pan (not deep-dish) and press into the bottom and up the sides.

3. Bake the crust on a sheet pan until firm, 18 to 20 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack.

4. To prepare filling: Bring milk to a simmer over medium heat in a medium saucepan. Meanwhile, whisk sugar, cornstarch, nutmeg, cinnamon, salt and ginger in a medium bowl, followed by egg yolks and bourbon (or brandy). Whisk in 1/2 cup of the hot milk, then whisk in the remaining milk in two more additions. Pour the mixture into the saucepan. Cook over medium-low heat, whisking slowly but constantly, until the custard is actively steaming and starts to thicken, about 6 minutes. As soon as it starts to bubble, set a timer and continue whisking vigorously for 2 full minutes. Transfer to a large bowl. Press plastic wrap directly on the surface and refrigerate until cool, at least 1 hour and up to 5 days.

5. To assemble pie: Combine cream, yogurt and vanilla in the bowl of a stand mixer. Beat on medium-high with the whisk attachment for 5 full minutes.

6. Stir the custard until creamy. Fold in about 1/4 cup of the whipped cream mixture with a spatula, then gently fold in the rest.

7. Transfer the filling to the prepared crust, smoothing into shape with the back of a spoon. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 8 hours or up to one day before slicing. Serve topped with the cranberry sauce.

Tasty tips

  • Make ahead: Cover and refrigerate sauce, filling and crust separately for up to five days; refrigerate the assembled pie for up to one day.
  • How to: Be sure to use a nonreactive pan, baking dish or bowl — stainless-steel, enamel-coated or glass — when cooking with acidic food (citrus, cranberries, tomatoes) to prevent the food from reacting with the pan. Reactive pans, such as aluminum and cast-iron, can impart off colors and/or flavors.
  • Equipment: 9-inch glass or ceramic pie pan (not deep-dish)

Recipe nutrition per serving: 55 Calories, Total Fat: 14 g, Saturated Fat: 7 g, Cholesterol: 105 mg, Carbohydrates: 51 g, Fiber: 1 g, Total Sugars: 34 g, Added Sugars: 30 g, Protein: 4 g, Sodium: 195 mg, Potassium: 162 mg, Folate: 45 mcg, Calcium: 79 mg

Carbohydrate servings: 3 1/2.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

