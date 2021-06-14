EatingWell: Festive cobbler for the Fourth of July

This blueberry cobbler is a quick summer dessert and an excellent way to showcase fresh, bursting blueberries under a pillowy crust. Everything can be mixed and headed to the oven within 10 minutes.

Easy Blueberry Cobbler

Serves 12

Active Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour

For the filling:

6 cups fresh blueberries

1 cup sugar

2 teaspoons lemon zest

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon salt

For the topping:

1 1/4 cups whole-wheat pastry flour

6 tablespoons sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1. To prepare filling: Preheat oven to 375 F. Coat a 13-by-9-inch glass baking dish with cooking spray.

2. Combine blueberries, sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice, cornstarch and salt in a medium bowl; toss until the berries are coated. Transfer to the prepared baking dish.