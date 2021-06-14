EatingWell: Festive cobbler for the Fourth of July

This blueberry cobbler is a quick summer dessert and an excellent way to showcase fresh, bursting blueberries under a pillowy crust. Everything can be mixed and headed to the oven within 10 minutes.
Easy Blueberry Cobbler
Serves 12
Active Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour
For the filling:
- 6 cups fresh blueberries
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 teaspoons lemon zest
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
For the topping:
- 1 1/4 cups whole-wheat pastry flour
- 6 tablespoons sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1. To prepare filling: Preheat oven to 375 F. Coat a 13-by-9-inch glass baking dish with cooking spray.
2. Combine blueberries, sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice, cornstarch and salt in a medium bowl; toss until the berries are coated. Transfer to the prepared baking dish.
3. To prepare topping: Whisk flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and cinnamon in a medium bowl. Using a pastry cutter (or two forks), work butter into the flour mixture until it resembles small pebbles.
4. Whisk egg and vanilla in a small bowl until smooth. Add the egg mixture to the flour mixture, using a fork, lightly toss until evenly distributed but not overmixed. Sprinkle in an even layer over the blueberries.
5. Bake the cobbler until the topping is golden brown, about 40 minutes. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Recipe nutrition per serving: 241 Calories, Total Fat: 6 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 30 mg, Carbohydrates: 44 g, Fiber: 3 g, Total Sugars: 30 g, Added Sugars: 23 g, Protein: 2 g, Sodium: 165 mg, Potassium: 67 mg, Iron: 0 mg, Folate: 6 mcg, Calcium: 43 mg, Vitamin A: 240 IU, Vitamin C: 8 mg.
