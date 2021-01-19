EatingWell: Everyone will enjoy this protein-packed snack

This vegetarian riff on a Buffalo chicken wrap adds the spicy Buffalo tang you love to crunchy roasted chickpeas all tucked into an easy-to-make wrap with carrot, celery and blue cheese. Make and take a wrap for a healthy packable lunch or serve them up on game day for a protein-packed snack everyone will devour.

Roasted Buffalo Chickpea Wraps

Serves 4

Active Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper, or to taste

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 (15-ounce can) no-salt-added chickpeas, rinsed

1/4 cup whole-milk plain Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon hot sauce

1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese

2 cups chopped red leaf or romaine lettuce

1/2 cup shredded carrot

1/2 cup thinly sliced celery

4 (8-inch) spinach or whole-wheat wraps

1. Position rack in upper third of oven; preheat to 400 F.

2. Combine vinegar, cayenne and salt in a large bowl. Very thoroughly pat chickpeas dry, then toss with the vinegar mixture. Spread on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast the chickpeas, stirring twice, until browned and crunchy, 30 to 35 minutes.