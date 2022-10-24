EatingWell: Enjoy this ‘winter’ pizza, packed with flavor and fiber

Topping your pie with squash brings a big vitamin A boost to this pizza. The delicata contributes extra fiber, too, thanks in part to its edible skin. The crust bakes on the bottom rack of the oven while the vegetables roast on the top rack. Once the pizza is assembled, a blast from the broiler crisps the edges and melts the cheese.

Delicata, Rosemary & Blue Cheese Pizza

Serves 5

Active Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1/2 medium delicata squash, halved, seeded and sliced 1/4-inch thick

1 1/2 cups chopped leek (about 1 medium)

All-purpose flour for dusting

1 pound whole-wheat pizza dough, at room temperature

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary or 1 teaspoon dried

4 cloves garlic, sliced

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 cup arugula

1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese

Grated Parmesan cheese for serving

1. Position racks in upper and lower thirds of oven. Place a large ovenproof skillet on the top rack. Preheat to 450 F.

2. Carefully remove the pan from the oven and add 1 tablespoon oil and the squash; stir to combine. Roast the squash for 5 minutes. Add leek to the pan and stir. Roast until the squash is lightly browned and tender, 10 to 12 minutes more.

3. Meanwhile, lightly dust a large rimmed baking sheet with flour. Stretch dough to fit the entire pan and brush with 1 tablespoon oil. Bake on the lower rack until the bottom is lightly browned, about 10 minutes.

4. When both pans are out of the oven, set the broiler to high. Mix the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, rosemary, garlic, fennel seeds, crushed red pepper and salt in a small bowl. Spread the seasoned oil over the crust and top with the squash mixture, arugula and blue cheese. Broil the pizza on the top rack until the cheese starts to brown, 1 to 3 minutes. Let stand at room temperature for 5 minutes before cutting. Serve sprinkled with Parmesan, if desired.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 354 Calories, Total Fat: 17 g, Saturated Fat: 4 g, Cholesterol: 10 mg, Carbohydrates: 45 g, Fiber: 4 g, Total Sugars: 4 g, Protein: 10 g, Sodium: 461 mg.