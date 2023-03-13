Preshredded potatoes for the rösti are the key to making this crisp pancake quickly. Top with fried eggs and a salad and it becomes a meal.

Asparagus & Potato Rösti

Serves 4

Active Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

8 ounces asparagus, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces

1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

1 tablespoon butter

1 pound frozen shredded potatoes

1. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add asparagus and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring, until tender, about 3 minutes. Add butter and potatoes; stir to combine. Press the mixture gently into a single layer. Cook until crispy on one side, about 10 minutes.

2. Slide the rösti onto a clean plate. Drizzle the top with the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, then invert into the pan so the crispy side is up. Cook until crispy on the other side, 8 to 10 minutes more. Slide onto a serving plate and sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cut into 6 wedges.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 206 Calories, Total Fat: 13 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 8 mg, Carbohydrates: 19 g, Fiber: 2 g, Total Sugars: 1 g, Protein: 3 g, Sodium: 305 mg, Potassium: 62 mg, Iron: 2 mg, Folate: 16 mcg, Calcium: 8 mg, Vitamin A: 316 IU, Vitamin C: 14 mg.

