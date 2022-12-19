EatingWell: Enjoy this holiday-worthy side long into the new year

Tender Brussels sprouts in a creamy sauce is a holiday-worthy side dish that’s easy enough for a weeknight.

Creamed Brussels Sprouts

Serves 4

Active Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

2 medium shallots, divided

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, divided

1 tablespoon canola or grapeseed oil

1 tablespoon butter

1 1/4 cups low-fat milk

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground pepper

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1. Bring 1 inch of water to a boil in a large pot fitted with a steamer basket. Add Brussels sprouts, cover and cook until very tender, about 15 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, thinly slice one of the shallots and toss with 1 tablespoon flour. Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the sliced shallot and cook, stirring occasionally until crispy, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

3. Mince the remaining shallot. Add butter to the pan and cook until melted. Add the minced shallot and cook until softened, about 1 minute. Whisk in the remaining 1 tablespoon flour, then milk, salt and pepper. Cook, whisking constantly, until thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and whisk in Parmesan. Stir the Brussels sprouts into the sauce. Serve topped with the crispy shallots.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 193 Calories, Total Fat: 9 g, Saturated Fat: 4 g, Cholesterol: 16 mg, Carbohydrates: 22 g, Fiber: 5 g, Protein: 9 g, Sodium: 298 mg, Vitamin A: 1402 IU.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)