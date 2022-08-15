EatingWell: Enjoy ‘elote’ without the mess

This street corn dish, known as esquites, is served in a bowl instead of on the cob for all the flavor of elote without the mess.

Mexican Corn (Esquites)

Serves 6

Active Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

4 large ears corn, husked

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sour cream

1 scallion, sliced

3/4 cup crumbled Cotija cheese or queso fresco, plus more for garnish

1/4 teaspoon lime zest

1 tablespoon lime juice

1/4 teaspoon salt

Pinch of chipotle chile powder

1. Preheat grill to medium-high.

2. Grill corn, turning occasionally, until lightly charred and tender, 8 to 12 minutes total.

3. Meanwhile, whisk mayonnaise, sour cream, scallion, cheese, lime zest, lime juice, salt and chile powder in a medium bowl.

4. Cut the kernels from the cobs. Add to the bowl and toss to combine.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 154 Calories, Total Fat: 10 g, Saturated Fat: 4 g, Cholesterol: 19 mg, Carbohydrates: 14 g, Fiber: 2 g, Total Sugars: 5 g, Protein: 5 g, Sodium: 348 mg, Potassium: 219 mg, Iron: 0 mg, Folate: 32 mcg, Calcium: 128 mg, Vitamin A: 312 IU, Vitamin C: 6 mg.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)