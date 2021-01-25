EatingWell: EatingWell: The perfect indulgence for your valentine

3. To prepare the filling: Combine sugar, cornstarch and salt in a large saucepan. Whisk milk and eggs in a medium bowl, then whisk into the sugar mixture. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until bubbles begin to form around the edges. Cook, stirring vigorously, for 2 minutes more. Strain through a sieve into a large bowl. Whisk in chocolate until completely melted.

4. Pour the filling into the crust. Press a piece of plastic wrap directly on the surface to prevent a “skin” from forming. Refrigerate until firm, about 3 hours.

5. To prepare the topping and decorate the pie: Just before serving, beat cream and vanilla in a bowl with an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Smooth any lines on the pie’s surface with the back of a spoon. Spoon or pipe (with a pastry bag) 10 dollops of whipped cream around the edge of the pie. Garnish with chocolate curls.

Make-ahead tips

Prepare through Step 4 and refrigerate for up to one day. Decorate just before serving.

To make chocolate curls, start by microwaving a block of chocolate on Low, in 15-second bursts, until barely softened, not warm. Use a vegetable peeler to shave the chocolate into curls.