EatingWell: The perfect indulgence for your valentine
AP

EatingWell: EatingWell: The perfect indulgence for your valentine

entree-eating-20210125

Chocolate curls add flair to the festive dessert.

Chocolate cream pie isn’t just a diner special; it’s the perfect dessert for any celebration. We love the added flair of chocolate curls on top, but a pretty dollop of whipped cream on each piece would look just as elegant.

Chocolate Cream Pie

Serves 10

Active Time: 1 hour

Total Time: 4 hours (including 3 hours chilling time)

For the crust:

  • 7 ounces chocolate wafer cookies (about 32 small cookies)
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 2 tablespoons low-fat milk

For the filling:

  • 2/3 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup cornstarch
  • Pinch of salt
  • 2 1/2 cups low-fat milk
  • 2 large eggs
  • 4 ounces chopped bittersweet chocolate

For the topping:

  • 1/2 cup whipping cream
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Chocolate curls for garnish

1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Coat a 9-inch pie pan with cooking spray.

2. To prepare the crust: Process chocolate wafers in a food processor until finely ground. Add oil and milk; pulse until combined. Using your hands, press the mixture into the bottom and up the sides of the prepared pie pan. Bake for 12 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack.

3. To prepare the filling: Combine sugar, cornstarch and salt in a large saucepan. Whisk milk and eggs in a medium bowl, then whisk into the sugar mixture. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until bubbles begin to form around the edges. Cook, stirring vigorously, for 2 minutes more. Strain through a sieve into a large bowl. Whisk in chocolate until completely melted.

4. Pour the filling into the crust. Press a piece of plastic wrap directly on the surface to prevent a “skin” from forming. Refrigerate until firm, about 3 hours.

5. To prepare the topping and decorate the pie: Just before serving, beat cream and vanilla in a bowl with an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Smooth any lines on the pie’s surface with the back of a spoon. Spoon or pipe (with a pastry bag) 10 dollops of whipped cream around the edge of the pie. Garnish with chocolate curls.

Make-ahead tips

Prepare through Step 4 and refrigerate for up to one day. Decorate just before serving.

To make chocolate curls, start by microwaving a block of chocolate on Low, in 15-second bursts, until barely softened, not warm. Use a vegetable peeler to shave the chocolate into curls.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 309 Calories, Total Fat: 15 g, Saturated Fat: 6 g, Cholesterol: 57 mg, Carbohydrates: 42 g, Fiber: 2 g, Added Sugars: 19 g, Protein: 6 g, Sodium: 199 mg, Potassium: 162 mg, Folate: 27 mcg, Calcium: 100 mg.

Carbohydrate Servings: 3.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

