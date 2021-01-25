EatingWell: EatingWell: The perfect indulgence for your valentine

Chocolate cream pie isn’t just a diner special; it’s the perfect dessert for any celebration. We love the added flair of chocolate curls on top, but a pretty dollop of whipped cream on each piece would look just as elegant.
Chocolate Cream Pie
Serves 10
Active Time: 1 hour
Total Time: 4 hours (including 3 hours chilling time)
For the crust:
- 7 ounces chocolate wafer cookies (about 32 small cookies)
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 2 tablespoons low-fat milk
For the filling:
- 2/3 cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup cornstarch
- Pinch of salt
- 2 1/2 cups low-fat milk
- 2 large eggs
- 4 ounces chopped bittersweet chocolate
For the topping:
- 1/2 cup whipping cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Chocolate curls for garnish
1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Coat a 9-inch pie pan with cooking spray.
2. To prepare the crust: Process chocolate wafers in a food processor until finely ground. Add oil and milk; pulse until combined. Using your hands, press the mixture into the bottom and up the sides of the prepared pie pan. Bake for 12 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack.
3. To prepare the filling: Combine sugar, cornstarch and salt in a large saucepan. Whisk milk and eggs in a medium bowl, then whisk into the sugar mixture. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until bubbles begin to form around the edges. Cook, stirring vigorously, for 2 minutes more. Strain through a sieve into a large bowl. Whisk in chocolate until completely melted.
4. Pour the filling into the crust. Press a piece of plastic wrap directly on the surface to prevent a “skin” from forming. Refrigerate until firm, about 3 hours.
5. To prepare the topping and decorate the pie: Just before serving, beat cream and vanilla in a bowl with an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Smooth any lines on the pie’s surface with the back of a spoon. Spoon or pipe (with a pastry bag) 10 dollops of whipped cream around the edge of the pie. Garnish with chocolate curls.
Make-ahead tips
Prepare through Step 4 and refrigerate for up to one day. Decorate just before serving.
To make chocolate curls, start by microwaving a block of chocolate on Low, in 15-second bursts, until barely softened, not warm. Use a vegetable peeler to shave the chocolate into curls.
Recipe nutrition per serving: 309 Calories, Total Fat: 15 g, Saturated Fat: 6 g, Cholesterol: 57 mg, Carbohydrates: 42 g, Fiber: 2 g, Added Sugars: 19 g, Protein: 6 g, Sodium: 199 mg, Potassium: 162 mg, Folate: 27 mcg, Calcium: 100 mg.
Carbohydrate Servings: 3.
