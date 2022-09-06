EatingWell: Easy chicken dinner is a winner again and again

Looking for a quick, easy dinner? This baked lemon-pepper chicken recipe is it. Chicken breasts are cooked in a skillet, then finished in the oven with lemon slices that soften and become part of the sauce, with a touch of maple syrup and butter to carry the flavor. It’s so simple and delicious, you’ll be making this healthy dinner again and again.

Baked Lemon-Pepper Chicken

Serves 4

Active Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

4 (6-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1/2 teaspoon salt plus 1/8 teaspoon, divided

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium lemon, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon pure maple syrup

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into pieces

1 teaspoon cracked pepper

1. Preheat oven to 425 F.

2. Sprinkle chicken evenly with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Heat oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken; cook, undisturbed, until the underside is golden brown, about 4 minutes. Flip the chicken; arrange lemon slices around the chicken in the pan.

3. Transfer the skillet to the oven; bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest portion of meat registers 165 F, about 10 minutes.

4. Transfer the chicken to a platter. Add lemon juice and maple syrup to the pan. Add butter, 1 piece at a time, stirring until it melts into the sauce. Stir in pepper and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt. Drizzle the sauce over the chicken.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 286 Calories, Total Fat: 13 g, Saturated Fat: 5 g, Cholesterol: 109 mg, Carbohydrates: 7 g, Fiber: 1 g, Total Sugars: 3 g, Added Sugars: 3 g, Protein: 35 g, Sodium: 448 mg, Potassium: 350 mg, Iron: 1 mg, Folate: 8 mcg, Calcium: 43 mg, Vitamin A: 212 IU, Vitamin C: 24 mg.

