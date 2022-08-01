EatingWell: Don’t let grilling season pass by before you make caprese chicken

The topping of this caprese-like chicken gets nice and melty on the grill. While you’re there, crisp up some crusty bread to serve alongside. It’s great for soaking up all the flavorful juices left on your plate.

Grilled Caprese Chicken

Serves 4

Active Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons balsamic glaze, divided

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil, plus more for garnish

2 cloves garlic, grated

1/2 teaspoon ground pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 pound chicken cutlets

1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

1 small tomato, thinly sliced

1. Preheat grill to medium-high or heat a grill pan over medium-high heat.

2. Combine oil, 1 tablespoon balsamic glaze, the basil, garlic, pepper and salt in a small bowl. Brush the mixture on both sides of chicken.

3. Oil the grill rack or pan. Grill the chicken until it easily releases from the grill or pan, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and top with mozzarella and tomato. Grill until the cheese is melted and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the chicken registers 165 F, 3 to 4 minutes more.

4. Drizzle with the remaining 1 tablespoon balsamic glaze and sprinkle with more basil, if desired.

Tip: Balsamic glaze is made by cooking down balsamic vinegar until it’s very thick, yielding a more concentrated, sweeter flavor. You could make your own, but to save time store-bought is used here.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 288 Calories, Total Fat: 15 g, Saturated Fat: 5 g, Cholesterol: 81 mg, Carbohydrates: 7 g, Total Sugars: 5 g, Protein: 30 g, Sodium: 390 mg, Potassium: 308 mg, Vitamin A: 476 IU.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)