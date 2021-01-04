 Skip to main content
EatingWell: Dinner-worthy nachos round out a perfect game day spread
AP

EatingWell: Dinner-worthy nachos round out a perfect game day spread

entree-eating-20210104

Chili-topped nachos are deliciously filling.

Make nachos dinner-worthy when you top them with an easy 30-minute chili. Serve with topping options such as sliced jalapeños and scallions and fresh cilantro.

Chili-Cheese Nachos

Serves 8

Active Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

  • 1 pound lean ground beef
  • 3/4 cup finely chopped white onion
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped red bell pepper
  • 4 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons chili powder
  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin
  • 2 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1 14-ounce can diced tomatoes
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 8 ounces tortilla chips
  • 2 cups shredded cheese, such as cheddar or pepper jack

1. Preheat oven to 350 F.

2. Cook beef, onion, bell pepper and garlic in a large skillet over medium-high heat, crumbling the beef with a spatula, until the meat is browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in chili powder, cumin, oregano and coriander; cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add tomatoes (with their juice) and water and simmer for 5 minutes.

3. Top chips with the chili and cheese. Bake until the cheese is melted, about 7 minutes.

Tasty tip

—Refrigerate chili (Step 2) for up to three days or freeze for up to three months.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 384 Calories, Total Fat: 22 g, Saturated Fat: 9 g, Cholesterol: 66 mg, Carbohydrates: 25 g, Fiber: 4 g, Total Sugars: 3 g, Added Sugars: 0 g, Protein: 21 g, Sodium: 425 mg, Potassium: 447 mg, Folate: 29 mcg, Calcium: 267 mg.

Carbohydrate Serving: 1 1/2.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

