EatingWell: Dinner-worthy nachos round out a perfect game day spread

Make nachos dinner-worthy when you top them with an easy 30-minute chili. Serve with topping options such as sliced jalapeños and scallions and fresh cilantro.

Chili-Cheese Nachos

Serves 8

Active Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

1 pound lean ground beef

3/4 cup finely chopped white onion

1/2 cup finely chopped red bell pepper

4 cloves garlic, chopped

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 14-ounce can diced tomatoes

1/4 cup water

8 ounces tortilla chips

2 cups shredded cheese, such as cheddar or pepper jack

1. Preheat oven to 350 F.

2. Cook beef, onion, bell pepper and garlic in a large skillet over medium-high heat, crumbling the beef with a spatula, until the meat is browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in chili powder, cumin, oregano and coriander; cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add tomatoes (with their juice) and water and simmer for 5 minutes.