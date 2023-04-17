This quick-cooking scallop dish can be on the table in just 20 minutes. Packed with vegetables, protein and a flavorful sauce, it makes a great weeknight main for two. If you can find them, petite carrots are harvested before they reach full maturity, making them thin and quick cooking.

Scallops and Spring Vegetables with Olive-Caper Pan Sauce

Serves 2

Active Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

8 ounces dry sea scallops, tough side muscle removed

Pinch of ground pepper

8 ounces asparagus (1/2 bunch), trimmed

6 ounces petite carrots, trimmed or baby carrots, halved lengthwise

1 medium shallot, minced

5 pitted Castelvetrano olives, coarsely chopped

1 tablespoon capers, rinsed and chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 cup dry white wine

1 tablespoon butter

Chopped fresh parsley for garnish

1. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Pat scallops dry and sprinkle with pepper. Add the scallops to the pan and cook, flipping once, until browned and just cooked through, 1 1/2 to 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate.

2. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, asparagus and carrots to the pan and cook, stirring frequently, until tender-crisp, 2 to 3 minutes. Add shallot, olives, capers and garlic, and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add wine and cook for 1 minute. Remove from heat and add butter; stir until melted. Serve with the scallops, sprinkled with parsley, if desired.

