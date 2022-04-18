EatingWell: Chilaquiles are perfect for a fun fiesta

This Mexican chilaquiles recipe is a one-skillet dish made with corn tortillas and eggs. Making chilaquiles is a great way to use stale tortillas, as they are crisped in the oven before being simmered in a flavorful garlicky sauce. Unless you want a very spicy sauce, make sure to use regular (not hot) chili powder.

Pinto Bean Chilaquiles

Serves 4

Active Time: 40 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

Canola oil cooking spray

8 (6-inch) corn tortillas

3 tablespoons canola oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/3 cup chili powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups water

1 teaspoon sugar

1 (15-ounce) can pinto beans, rinsed

4 large eggs

1/2 cup sliced radishes

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

1 tablespoon chopped red onion

1. Preheat oven to 375 F.

2. Coat tortillas with cooking spray; cut into quarters. Spread on a large baking sheet. Bake, stirring once halfway, until crispy, 14 to 18 minutes. Remove from the oven.

3. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic, chili powder and salt and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in water, sugar and beans; bring to a simmer. Add the chips and return to a simmer, turning to coat, until the chips begin to soften, 2 to 3 minutes.

4. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Crack an egg into a small bowl, taking care not to break the yolk, and slip it into the pan. Repeat, spacing the eggs evenly (the whites may spread a bit). Cover and cook until the whites are just set, 4 to 6 minutes. Remove from heat. Top with radishes, cilantro, feta and onion.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 431 Calories, Total Fat: 24 g, Saturated Fat: 5 g, Cholesterol: 194 mg, Carbohydrates: 43 g, Fiber: 11 g, Total Sugars: 3 g, Added Sugars: 1 g, Protein: 16 g, Sodium: 683 mg, Potassium: 618 mg, Folate: 84 mcg, Calcium: 194 mg.

Carbohydrate Servings 2 1/2

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0