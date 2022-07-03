EatingWell: Chicken frites is a party on a plate

Combine fresh herbs, capers, lemon juice and olive oil, along with the juices collected from the chicken as it rests, to make a simple sauce that livens up this take on poulet frites, or chicken and fries.

Herb-Grilled Chicken Frites

Serves 4

Active Time: 45 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

1 3/4 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

3/4 teaspoon ground pepper, divided

5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 1/2 cups chopped fresh herbs, such as basil, parsley, chives and/or oregano

1 1/2 pounds russet potatoes, cut into wedges

1/4 cup capers, rinsed

1/4 cup pickled jalapenos, rinsed

1. Preheat grill to medium-high.

2. Sprinkle chicken with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Whisk 2 tablespoons oil, lemon juice and the herbs in a medium bowl. Reserve 1/2 cup for sauce, then add the chicken to the bowl and rub the remaining herb mixture onto it. Let stand for 5 minutes.

3. Toss potatoes with 1 tablespoon oil and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Grill the potatoes and chicken, flipping occasionally, until the potatoes are browned and tender, about 15 minutes, and the chicken is crispy and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 165 F, 15 to 20 minutes.

4. Transfer the potatoes to a serving platter and tent with foil to keep warm. Transfer the chicken to a clean cutting board and tent with foil. Let rest for 5 minutes, then add to the platter.

5. Add the reserved herb mixture, capers, jalapenos and the remaining 2 tablespoons oil to the juices on the cutting board. Chop the mixture into a paste and spread over the chicken.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 483 Calories, Total Fat: 27 g, Saturated Fat: 5 g, Cholesterol: 81 mg, Carbohydrates: 34 g, Fiber: 3 g, Total Sugars: 1 g, Protein: 27 g, Sodium: 696 mg, Potassium: 976 mg, Iron: 4 mg, Folate: 52 mcg, Calcium: 79 mg, Vitamin A: 1195 IU, Vitamin C: 28 mg.

