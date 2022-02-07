EatingWell: Brussels sprouts add crisp texture to chicken tacos

To add a variety of textures to these chicken tacos, poach the chicken to keep it super-tender and moist while broiling the Brussels for a crisp mix-in. The creamy sauce rounds out the combo.

Chicken Tacos with Brussels Sprouts

Serves 4

Active Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, trimmed

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon lime juice, plus lime wedges for serving

2 teaspoons chile-lime seasoning, divided

1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and quartered

1 tablespoon canola oil

8 corn tortillas, warmed

1/2 cup crumbled queso fresco cheese

Fresh cilantro, slivered white onion and sliced avocado for garnish

1. Place chicken in a large saucepan and cover with water by 1 inch. Bring to a simmer over high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer and cook until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 165°F, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer to a clean cutting board to rest for 5 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, mix mayonnaise, lime juice and 1 teaspoon chile-lime seasoning in a small bowl. Toss Brussels sprouts with oil in a medium bowl. Spread on a rimmed baking sheet.

3. Position rack in upper third of oven; preheat broiler to high.

4. While the chicken rests, broil the Brussels sprouts until browned and tender, shaking the pan once halfway, 3 to 4 minutes.

5. Shred the chicken and toss with the remaining 1 teaspoon chile-lime seasoning. Serve in tortillas with the Brussels sprouts, sauce and cheese. Top with cilantro, onion and avocado and serve with lime wedges, if desired.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 535 Calories, Total Fat: 32 g, Saturated Fat: 7 g, Cholesterol: 85 mg, Carbohydrates: 32 g, Fiber: 7 g, Total Sugars: 3 g, Protein: 32 g, Sodium: 772 mg, Vitamin A: 929 IU.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0