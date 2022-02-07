EatingWell: Brussels sprouts add crisp texture to chicken tacos

To add a variety of textures to these chicken tacos, poach the chicken to keep it super-tender and moist while broiling the Brussels for a crisp mix-in. The creamy sauce rounds out the combo.
Chicken Tacos with Brussels Sprouts
Serves 4
Active Time: 30 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes
- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, trimmed
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon lime juice, plus lime wedges for serving
- 2 teaspoons chile-lime seasoning, divided
- 1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and quartered
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 8 corn tortillas, warmed
- 1/2 cup crumbled queso fresco cheese
- Fresh cilantro, slivered white onion and sliced avocado for garnish
1. Place chicken in a large saucepan and cover with water by 1 inch. Bring to a simmer over high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer and cook until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 165°F, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer to a clean cutting board to rest for 5 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, mix mayonnaise, lime juice and 1 teaspoon chile-lime seasoning in a small bowl. Toss Brussels sprouts with oil in a medium bowl. Spread on a rimmed baking sheet.
3. Position rack in upper third of oven; preheat broiler to high.
4. While the chicken rests, broil the Brussels sprouts until browned and tender, shaking the pan once halfway, 3 to 4 minutes.
5. Shred the chicken and toss with the remaining 1 teaspoon chile-lime seasoning. Serve in tortillas with the Brussels sprouts, sauce and cheese. Top with cilantro, onion and avocado and serve with lime wedges, if desired.
Recipe nutrition per serving: 535 Calories, Total Fat: 32 g, Saturated Fat: 7 g, Cholesterol: 85 mg, Carbohydrates: 32 g, Fiber: 7 g, Total Sugars: 3 g, Protein: 32 g, Sodium: 772 mg, Vitamin A: 929 IU.
(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)