EatingWell: Broccoli slaw is the key to this crunchy salad
EatingWell: Broccoli slaw is the key to this crunchy salad

  • Updated
entree-eating-20210510

Crunchy broccoli slaw — available in most supermarkets near the other coleslaw mixes — is the secret to making this Thai noodle recipe super-fast. If you have the time and want to make your own broccoli slaw, shred broccoli stems through the large holes of a box grater. Making the pork patties while the water for the noodles comes to a boil ensures the pork and noodles will be done at the same time.

Pork & Broccoli Thai Noodle Salad

Serves 4

Active Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

8 ounces wide rice noodles

1 pound lean ground pork

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint, divided

6 teaspoons fish sauce, divided

2 tablespoons sweet red chili sauce

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

1 (12-ounce) bag broccoli slaw

Lime wedges for serving

1. Bring 5 cups water to a boil in a large pot over high heat. Add noodles and cook, stirring frequently, until just tender, 4 to 6 minutes, or according to package directions. Drain, rinse well with cold water and let stand in the colander to drain.

2. Meanwhile, combine pork, 1 tablespoon mint and 2 teaspoons fish sauce in a bowl. Form the mixture into eight 3-inch patties.

3. Heat a large grill pan or cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Coat with cooking spray, add the patties, partially cover and cook for 3 minutes. Turn over and cook for 3 minutes, then turn back over and cook on the first side again until cooked through, 1 to 2 minutes more.

4. Combine the remaining 4 teaspoons fish sauce, the chili sauce, lime juice and sesame oil in a large bowl. Add the rice noodles and broccoli slaw and gently toss until well combined. Serve the pork patties on the noodles, sprinkled with the remaining 1 tablespoon mint. Serve with lime wedges, if desired.

Tasty tips

  • To make your own lean option for ground pork, choose a lean cut, such as loin or tenderloin. Cut into pieces and then pulse in a food processor until uniformly ground (being careful not to overprocess, turning the meat into mush). Or ask your butcher to grind it for you.
  • Dried wide rice noodles are sometimes labeled as “Pad Thai noodles” or “straight-cut.”

Recipe nutrition per serving: 428 Calories, Total Fat: 10 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 66 mg, Carbohydrates: 61 g, Fiber: 3 g, Total Sugars: 5 g, Added Sugars: 5 g, Protein: 25 g, Sodium: 798 mg, Potassium: 522 mg, Folate: 5 mcg, Calcium: 75 mg.

Carbohydrate servings: 4.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

