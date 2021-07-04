 Skip to main content
EatingWell: An easy spin on a classic Cobb salad
AP

From the 5 summer salad recipes to try this week series
  • Updated
  • 0
entree-eating-20210705

Shrimp replaces chicken in the classic recipe.

Shrimp replaces chicken in this delicious and easy spin on the classic Cobb salad. This satisfying salad takes just 20 minutes to make, so it’s perfect for weeknight dinners, but it’s elegant enough to serve to guests.

Shrimp Cobb Salad with Dijon Dressing

Serves 4

Active Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons white-wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped shallot
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 10 cups mixed greens
  • 12 cooked extra-large shrimp (16-20 count), peeled and halved lengthwise
  • 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes
  • 1 cup Persian cucumber chunks
  • 2 large hard-boiled eggs, peeled and halved
  • 1 ripe avocado, diced
  • 2 slices cooked bacon, crumbled
  • 1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese

1. Place oil, vinegar, shallot, mustard, pepper and salt in a lidded jar. Shake until combined.

2. Mound salad greens on a platter. Drizzle with half the dressing and toss to coat. Decoratively arrange shrimp, tomatoes, cucumber, egg halves, avocado, bacon and blue cheese on top. Drizzle with the remaining dressing.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 377 Calories, Total Fat: 25 g, Saturated Fat: 5 g, Cholesterol: 243 mg, Carbohydrates: 12 g, Fiber: 7 g, Total Sugars: 3 g, Protein: 29 g, Sodium: 516 mg, Potassium: 1109 mg, Iron: 3 mg, Folate: 221 mcg, Calcium: 204 mg, Vitamin A: 4390 IU, Vitamin C: 33 mg.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

