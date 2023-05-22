Traditional Caesar salad dressing uses egg yolk to make it creamy. Mayonnaise is used here, instead, for the same rich results without the raw egg.

Caesar Salad with Grilled Steak

Serves 4

Active Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon anchovy paste

1 clove garlic, grated

1/2 teaspoon ground pepper, divided

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1 pound flank or sirloin steak (about 1 1/4 inches thick), trimmed

1/4 teaspoon salt plus a pinch, divided

1 large tomato, chopped

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

1 large head romaine lettuce, cut lengthwise into quarters

Lemon wedges for serving

1. Preheat grill to medium.

2. Whisk mayonnaise, lemon juice, oil, mustard, anchovy paste, garlic and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Stir in Parmesan. Set aside.

3. Sprinkle both sides of steak with 1/4 teaspoon salt and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

4. Oil the grill rack. Grill the steak, flipping once, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 125 F for medium-rare, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a clean cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes. Slice the steak against the grain.

5. Meanwhile, toss tomato, onion and the remaining pinch of salt in a medium bowl. Arrange romaine on a platter and top with the tomato mixture and the steak. Drizzle with the reserved dressing and serve with lemon wedges, if desired.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 370 Calories, Total Fat: 26 g, Saturated Fat: 6 g, Cholesterol: 73 mg, Carbohydrates: 9 g, Fiber: 4 g, Total Sugars: 4 g, Protein: 26 g, Sodium: 492 mg, Potassium: 753 mg, Vitamin A: 10476 IU.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)