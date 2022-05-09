EatingWell: Add some Cajun spice to your salad

Here, we coat chicken with spices common to Cajun cooking, like dried thyme and cayenne pepper. Then, instead of using the traditional method of searing in a cast-iron pan, we char it on the grill.

Blackened Chicken with Chopped Salad

Serves 4

Active Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

1 1/2 tablespoons paprika

1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder, divided

3/4 teaspoon ground pepper, divided

1/2 teaspoon salt plus a pinch, divided

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 pound chicken cutlets

4 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese, divided

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

8 cups butter lettuce

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved or quartered if large

1. Preheat grill to medium-high.

2. Combine paprika, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon each pepper and salt, 1/2 teaspoon thyme and 1/4 teaspoon cayenne in a medium bowl. Add chicken and toss to coat.

3. Oil the grill rack. Grill the chicken, flipping once, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 165 F, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a clean cutting board. Let rest for 5 minutes, then slice.

4. Meanwhile, whisk 2 tablespoons Parmesan, lemon juice, oil and mayonnaise with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/4 teaspoon ground pepper and pinch of salt in a large bowl. Add lettuce and tomatoes and toss to coat. Top the salad with the chicken and the remaining 2 tablespoons of Parmesan.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 307 Calories, Total Fat: 17 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 90 mg, Carbohydrates: 9 g, Fiber: 3 g, Total Sugars: 4 g, Protein: 29 g, Sodium: 523 mg, Vitamin A: 4672 IU.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

