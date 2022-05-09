 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EatingWell: Add some Cajun spice to your salad

Charring chicken on the grill gives the salad a little bite.

Here, we coat chicken with spices common to Cajun cooking, like dried thyme and cayenne pepper. Then, instead of using the traditional method of searing in a cast-iron pan, we char it on the grill.

Blackened Chicken with Chopped Salad

Serves 4

Active Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

  • 1 1/2 tablespoons paprika
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon ground pepper, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt plus a pinch, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 pound chicken cutlets
  • 4 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese, divided
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 8 cups butter lettuce
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved or quartered if large

1. Preheat grill to medium-high.

2. Combine paprika, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon each pepper and salt, 1/2 teaspoon thyme and 1/4 teaspoon cayenne in a medium bowl. Add chicken and toss to coat.

3. Oil the grill rack. Grill the chicken, flipping once, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 165 F, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a clean cutting board. Let rest for 5 minutes, then slice.

4. Meanwhile, whisk 2 tablespoons Parmesan, lemon juice, oil and mayonnaise with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/4 teaspoon ground pepper and pinch of salt in a large bowl. Add lettuce and tomatoes and toss to coat. Top the salad with the chicken and the remaining 2 tablespoons of Parmesan.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 307 Calories, Total Fat: 17 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 90 mg, Carbohydrates: 9 g, Fiber: 3 g, Total Sugars: 4 g, Protein: 29 g, Sodium: 523 mg, Vitamin A: 4672 IU.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

