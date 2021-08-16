EatingWell: A steak dinner for the summer season

Corn, tomato and basil scream summer, but simplicity makes this easy dinner recipe perfect for the season. Serve the grilled skirt steak and relish with salad greens for a quick and healthy dinner you’ll want to make over and over.
Grilled Skirt Steak with Corn-Tomato Relish
Serves 4
Active Time: 25 minutes
Total Time: 25 minutes
- 1 pound skirt steak or sirloin steak
- 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 3/4 teaspoon ground pepper, divided
- 1 ear corn, husked
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 1/2 cup halved cherry tomatoes
- 1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion
- 2 tablespoons torn fresh basil
- 1 1/2 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 1 serrano chile, seeded and minced
1. Preheat grill to medium-high.
2. Sprinkle steak with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Brush the steak and corn with 1 tablespoon oil.
3. Oil the grill rack. Grill the corn, turning occasionally, until lightly charred and tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Grill the steak, turning occasionally, to desired doneness, 6 to 8 minutes for medium-rare. Transfer the steak to a clean cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes.
4. Cut the kernels from the cob. Combine in a medium bowl with tomatoes, onion, basil, vinegar, chile, the remaining 2 tablespoons oil and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper.
5. Slice the steak thinly against the grain. Serve with the relish.
Tasty tip
To oil your hot grill rack, soak a paper towel with vegetable oil and hold it with tongs to rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.)
Recipe nutrition per serving: 310 Calories, Total Fat: 20 g, Saturated Fat: 5 g, Cholesterol: 73 mg, Carbohydrates: 6 g, Fiber: 1 g, Total Sugars: 2 g, Protein: 25 g, Sodium: 441 mg, Potassium: 556 mg, Iron: 2 mg, Folate: 24 mcg, Calcium: 17 mg, Vitamin A: 289 IU, Vitamin C: 5 mg.
(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)