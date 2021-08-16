 Skip to main content
EatingWell: A steak dinner for the summer season
EatingWell: A steak dinner for the summer season

This is a quick, healthy meal.

Corn, tomato and basil scream summer, but simplicity makes this easy dinner recipe perfect for the season. Serve the grilled skirt steak and relish with salad greens for a quick and healthy dinner you’ll want to make over and over.

Grilled Skirt Steak with Corn-Tomato Relish

Serves 4

Active Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

  • 1 pound skirt steak or sirloin steak
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon ground pepper, divided
  • 1 ear corn, husked
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1/2 cup halved cherry tomatoes
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 2 tablespoons torn fresh basil
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 1 serrano chile, seeded and minced

1. Preheat grill to medium-high.

2. Sprinkle steak with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Brush the steak and corn with 1 tablespoon oil.

3. Oil the grill rack. Grill the corn, turning occasionally, until lightly charred and tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Grill the steak, turning occasionally, to desired doneness, 6 to 8 minutes for medium-rare. Transfer the steak to a clean cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes.

4. Cut the kernels from the cob. Combine in a medium bowl with tomatoes, onion, basil, vinegar, chile, the remaining 2 tablespoons oil and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper.

5. Slice the steak thinly against the grain. Serve with the relish.

Tasty tip

To oil your hot grill rack, soak a paper towel with vegetable oil and hold it with tongs to rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.)

Recipe nutrition per serving: 310 Calories, Total Fat: 20 g, Saturated Fat: 5 g, Cholesterol: 73 mg, Carbohydrates: 6 g, Fiber: 1 g, Total Sugars: 2 g, Protein: 25 g, Sodium: 441 mg, Potassium: 556 mg, Iron: 2 mg, Folate: 24 mcg, Calcium: 17 mg, Vitamin A: 289 IU, Vitamin C: 5 mg.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

