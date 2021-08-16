EatingWell: A steak dinner for the summer season

Corn, tomato and basil scream summer, but simplicity makes this easy dinner recipe perfect for the season. Serve the grilled skirt steak and relish with salad greens for a quick and healthy dinner you’ll want to make over and over.

Grilled Skirt Steak with Corn-Tomato Relish

Serves 4

Active Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

1 pound skirt steak or sirloin steak

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

3/4 teaspoon ground pepper, divided

1 ear corn, husked

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1/2 cup halved cherry tomatoes

1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion

2 tablespoons torn fresh basil

1 1/2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 serrano chile, seeded and minced

1. Preheat grill to medium-high.

2. Sprinkle steak with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Brush the steak and corn with 1 tablespoon oil.