EatingWell: A few minutes of nighttime prep makes a delicious, healthy breakfast the next day

entree-eating-20220926

Enjoy breakfast on the go!

 Jason Donnelly/TNS

It takes just a few minutes in the evening to mix rolled oats and almond milk and you have a head start on a healthy breakfast the following morning. In the morning, top the oatmeal with fresh fruit and toasted nuts. Make up to four jars at once to keep in the fridge for quick grab-and-go breakfasts throughout the week.

Apple-Cinnamon Overnight Oats

Serves 1

Active Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 6 hours

1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk

1/2 tablespoon chia seeds, optional

1 teaspoon maple syrup

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch salt

People are also reading…

1/2 cup diced apple

2 tablespoons toasted pecans

1. Combine oats, almond milk, chia seeds (if using), maple syrup, cinnamon and salt in a pint-sized jar and stir. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

2. Before serving, top with apple and pecans, if desired.

Tasty tips

  • People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use oats that are labeled “gluten-free,” as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.
  • To make ahead, prepare through Step 1 and refrigerate for up to four days.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 222 Calories, Total Fat: 4 g, Saturated Fat: 0 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Carbohydrates: 41 g, Fiber: 6 g, Total Sugars: 11 g, Added Sugars: 4 g, Protein: 6 g, Sodium: 236 mg, Potassium: 310 mg, Phosphorus: 185 mg, Iron: 2 mg, Folate: 16 mcg, Calcium: 278 mg, Vitamin A: 34 IU, Vitamin C: 28 mg, Vitamin D: 49 IU.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

