This delicious frittata is loaded with a medley of colorful vegetables. Start cooking the vegetables on the stove and finish them up in the oven with the egg mixture. To serve, top with avocado slices, grape tomatoes and a touch of sriracha.

Rainbow Frittata

Serves 4

Active Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

1/4 cup sweet potato, chopped (1/2-inch pieces)

1/4 cup yellow bell pepper, chopped (1/2-inch pieces)

1/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh broccoli

8 large eggs

1 teaspoon chopped fresh basil

1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon cracked black pepper

1 ripe avocado, thinly sliced

5 1/2 grape or cherry tomatoes, halved

Sriracha sauce for serving

1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Coat an oven-safe 10-inch nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Add sweet potato, sweet pepper and broccoli; cook and stir over medium 5 to 7 minutes or until tender.

2. In a medium bowl whisk together eggs, basil, thyme, salt and black pepper. Pour mixture over vegetables in skillet. Cook, without stirring, until mixture begins to set on bottom and around edges. Using a spatula, lift egg mixture so uncooked portion flows underneath.

3. Transfer skillet to oven; cook 5 minutes or until egg mixture is set. Remove from oven. Let stand 2 minutes. Top servings with avocado and tomatoes. Drizzle with sriracha.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 219 Calories, Total Fat: 15 g, Saturated Fat: 4 g, Cholesterol: 372 mg, Carbohydrates: 8 g, Fiber: 3 g, Total Sugars: 2 g, Protein: 14 g, Sodium: 226 mg, Potassium: 456 mg, Iron: 2 mg, Folate: 91 mcg, Calcium: 71 mg, Vitamin A: 2112 IU, Vitamin C: 25 mg.

