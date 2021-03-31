Easter 2021: A look at America's favorite (and least favorite) candy, ways to celebrate and more

America's favorite jelly bean flavors

Jelly beans made both the favorite and least favorite lists of candy. They even get their own holiday (National Jelly Bean Day is April 22). Here's a look at American's favorite jelly bean flavors, according to candystore.com :

Why is the chocolate bunny an Easter holiday tradition?

When German immigrants arrived in the United States in the 1700s, they brought their tradition of an egg-laying rabbit with them, according to History.com. Gradually, the German-inspired Easter Bunny spread across the U.S. and by the 19th century it became common knowledge that the friendly rabbit brought candy and chocolate offerings, in addition to its famous colored eggs.