Easter 2021: A look at America's favorite (and least favorite) candy, ways to celebrate and more

What’s in a date?
Easter falls on the first Sunday after the Full Moon date, based on mathematical calculations, that falls on or after March 21. If the full moon is on a Sunday, Easter is celebrated on the following Sunday. Easter can be on any day from March 22 to April 25.
Upcoming Easter dates
- April 4, 2021
- April 17, 2022
- April 9, 2023
- March 31, 2024
- April 20, 2025
- April 5, 2026
- March 28, 2027
- April 16, 2028
- April 1, 2029
- April 21, 2030
The best and worst Easter candies
These are Americans’ favorite Easter candies, according to candystore.com’s annual survey.
1. Cadbury Mini Eggs
2. Chocolate Bunnies (Hollow)
3. Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs
4. Foil-Wrapped Chocolate Eggs
5. Mallow Top Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
6. Jelly Beans (gourmet or naturally-flavored)
7. Kinder Joy Eggs Candy
8. Robins Eggs from Whoppers
9. Skittles-Filled Easter Eggs
10. Hershey’s Fun-Sized Candy Bars with Easter Wrappers
And the least favorite:
1. Cadbury Creme Eggs
2. Sour Patch White Chocolate Bunny
3. Solid Chocolate Bunnies
4. Cheetos Cinnamon Puffs
5. Oreo Eggs
6. Peeps
7. Bunny Corn
8. Chicks & Rabbits
9. Chocolate Crosses
10. Jelly Beans (generic)
America's favorite jelly bean flavors
Jelly beans made both the favorite and least favorite lists of candy. They even get their own holiday (National Jelly Bean Day is April 22). Here's a look at American's favorite jelly bean flavors, according to candystore.com:
Why is the chocolate bunny an Easter holiday tradition?
When German immigrants arrived in the United States in the 1700s, they brought their tradition of an egg-laying rabbit with them, according to History.com. Gradually, the German-inspired Easter Bunny spread across the U.S. and by the 19th century it became common knowledge that the friendly rabbit brought candy and chocolate offerings, in addition to its famous colored eggs.
— The Daily Meal