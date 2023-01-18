Dr Pepper Peeps marshmallows: We’ve never seen those in an Easter basket before.

Peeps Brand partnered with the iconic Texas soda company to formulate a marshmallow meant to mimic the flavors of Dr Pepper. The secret soda recipe was not shared, a spokesperson for Dr Pepper confirms.

A Peeps partnership was natural for parent company Keurig Dr Pepper, because last year, they jointly released Original Donut Shop Coffee flavored Peeps marshmallows, modeled after a flavor of K-cup pods created by Keurig.

Plus, Peeps likes “to deliver the unexpected,” a spokesperson for the company says.

Other Peeps flavors in 2023 include Sparkly Wild Berry, cotton candy, Hot Tamales, Party Cake and sour watermelon. Peeps parent company Just Born Quality Confections also owns Hot Tamales, Mike & Ike and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews.

Another Peeps newcomer this year is kettle corn-flavored marshmallow chicks, available only at Kroger.

This year’s sweets are “bursting with PEEPSONALITY®,” a press release says. We have to agree.

The new Dr Pepper Peeps will be sold exclusively at Walmart nationwide and are expected to go on sale after Valentine’s Day, a Walmart spokesperson confirms. (We looked at two Walmarts in Dallas this week, hoping to provide you with some tasting notes, but the Dr Pepper Peeps weren’t on shelves yet.)

Each Dr Pepper “Chick” is gluten-free, fat-free and fewer than 30 calories, according to a company statement. A 10-count package costs $1.36.