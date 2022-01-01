Do you have high blood pressure? Yogurt could help, study finds

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a serious condition that affects millions of Americans. Now, a study finds that there may be an easy way to help combat the condition — with a simple snack in your fridge.

The study, from researchers at the University of South Australia and the University of Maine, shows that a higher intake of yogurt is associated with lower blood pressure with those who have hypertension. It examined the self-reported food consumption and blood pressure levels of 915 community-dwelling adults. Results were published in the Nov. 2021 International Dairy Journal.

“This study showed for people with elevated blood pressure, even small amounts of (yogurt) were associated with lower blood pressure,” Dr. Alexandra Wade, a researcher on the study from University of South Australia, said in a news release. “And for those who consumed (yogurt) regularly, the results were even stronger, with blood pressure readings nearly seven points lower than those who did not consume (yogurt).”

The study was observational, meaning yogurt is not guaranteed to lower blood pressure, although researchers say their “findings suggest that the relationship between yogurt consumption and blood pressure is beneficial for individuals with hypertension.”

Risks of high blood pressure

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost half of Americans — 116 million — have high blood pressure, which is a leading cause of cardiovascular diseases (CVD). Only 24% have their condition under control. CVDs are the leading cause of mortality and disability worldwide.

The CDC reports that high blood pressure puts people at risk for heart disease and stroke, and was a primary or contributing cause of more than half a million deaths alone in 2019.

But researchers say yogurt could play a role in changing that.

Previous findings

The 2021 study referred to separate research from 2018 that found people with high blood pressure who ate two or more servings of yogurt per week experienced 17-21% lower risk of developing CVD than those who ate fewer than one serving per month.

The study from 2018 did not discover if yogurt was beneficial specifically for people with high blood pressure, or if it offered a broad benefit to people overall.

But according to findings in the 2021 study, yogurt helped people who already had high blood pressure lower their readings.

It did not find evidence of an association between yogurt consumption and people who did not have hypertension in lowering blood pressure.

“It’s important that we continue to find ways to reduce and regulate (high blood pressure),” Wade said. “Yogurt is especially interesting because it contains bacteria that promote the release of proteins which lowers blood pressure.”

Study limitations

Certain individuals are more prone to developing hypertension, too, according to the CDC. Among adult men, 50% have high blood pressure, 44% of adult women do. It’s also more common among non-Hispanic Black adults than non-Hispanic White adults, non-Hispanic Asian adults or Hispanic adults.

The 2021 study found that individuals who eat more yogurt regularly tend to be younger, female and have more years of education. Another limitation in the study is that respondents did not specify what they considered a serving size of yogurt — or if the yogurt was high in fat or sugar.

Still, researchers said the study “offers valuable insight” into how dietary changes can potentially improve one’s health.

“These findings provide further support for the potential cardiovascular benefits of yogurt in hypertensive individuals and highlight the need to target at-risk individuals in future intervention studies,” the report concluded.

