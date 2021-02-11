Dal gosht a flavorful midweek dish

You can enjoy the flavors of India without the hours usually spent in making this dish. Dal means lentils and is one of the common ingredients used in Indian cooking. For this dish the lentils are made into a thick dal sauce and served with sauteed lamb cubes.

The meat for dal gosht is typically slow cooked mutton or even goat. To speed up this meal, I use lamb cut from the leg of lamb that only needs a few minutes to cook. I also, use rinsed and drained canned lentils. The recipe may not be authentic, but it fits the bill for midweek dish packed with flavor.

Helpful Hints:

— Steamed or frozen lentils can be used instead of canned.

— 2 crushed garlic cloves can be used instead of minced garlic.

— To speed preparation, buy diced onion in the produce department.

Countdown:

— Prepare all ingredients.

— Make dal.

— Saute lamb.

Shopping list: