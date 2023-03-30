Dairy Queen has dropped its summer menu with two new flavors, three returning flavors and a special deal to celebrate.
DQ said it will celebrate the introduction of the Blizzard in 1985 by selling small Blizzards for 85 cents via an exclusive app offer April 10-23. To get the deal, customers must have a DQ rewards account so sign up now.
The summer menu includes two new flavors - Peanut Butter Puppy Chow and Oreo Brookie and three returning flavors, S’mores, Cotton Candy and Choco Dipped Strawberry.
- Peanut Butter Puppy Chow features “crispy peanut butter puppy chow pieces, peanut butter and choco chunks” blended with vanilla soft serve.
- Oreo Brookie has Oreo cookie pieces and brownie pieces blended in the ice cream.
- S’mores features marshmallow filled chocolates and grahams.
- Cotton candy has cotton candy-flavored sprinkles.
- Choco Dipped has strawberry and chocolate chunks.
Dairy Queen said the s’mores flavor is No. 1 among the 19 popular Blizzard Treats. It has returned for a limited time.
