Daily Harvest Review

The kit arrived in a recyclable, undamaged box and the items were still very cold upon opening. I sampled a variety of different items including smoothies, harvest bowls, flatbreads and ice cream, as well as a latte and the cacao nib bites.

There are plenty of items to choose from, like a ginger and greens smoothie, red lentil and cumin harvest bowl, kale and sweet potato flatbread, and blackberry and majik chia bowl.

The smoothies come with whole ingredients, all you need to do is fill the cup with your milk of choice and pour its contents into a blender. Sometimes the smoothies were hard to blend and a little chunky, so I had to add in extra milk, but the flavor was always spot on.

I also tried a few of the harvest bowls, for these, you just add water to the bowl and put it in the microwave for a few minutes. My favorite was the butternut squash and kale shakshuka, which had a nice blend of autumn flavors. I also tried the Brussels sprouts and lime pad thai harvest bowl, but it had a mushy consistency, and the veggie noodles didn’t replicate pad thai very well. Overall, I thought the bowls and flatbreads were good but not very filling. They work better as a lunch option.