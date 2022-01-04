Crystal Pepsi is making a comeback

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business
Crystal Pepsi, the quirky, failed,
clear cola from the 1990s is making a comeback.
Pepsi is
bringing back the soda for a limited-time run to celebrate its 30-year anniversary. However, Crystal Pepsi won't be available to buy.
Instead, it's part of a contest where fans can win the beverage by using the hashtag #ShowUsYour90s on Twitter. Pepsi wants consumers to post pictures of themselves in the '90s, and the company will choose its favorite 300 photos. Those lucky 300 will receive six 20 ounce bottles of Crystal Pepsi — and be the first to get their hands on the drink in years.
Crystal Pepsi debuted in 1992 but was pulled off the market in early 1994.
David Novak, the former CEO of Yum! Brands, is
credited with dreaming up the idea when he was an executive at Pepsi. He told Fast Company in 2007 that it was the "best idea" he ever had, but it was also the "worst executed."
"People were saying we should stop and address some issues along the way, and they were right," Novak said. "It would have been nice if I'd made sure the product tasted good."
Novak was wrong about another thing: "Once you have a great idea and you blow it," he said in 2007, "you don't get a chance to resurrect it."
Despite Crystal Pepsi's short shelf-life, the '90s soda has maintained a loyal following. Fans campaigned for years to get Pepsi to bring it back. It was most recently revived for a limited-time run in 2016.
Pepsi pointed to the super-wide JNCO jeans, which are popular once again, and other trendy '90s items, including
Tamagotchies, scrunchies and bucket hats, as the reason it's bringing back Crystal Pepsi.
Big brands have been
tapping into nostalgia lately as a way to drum up attention and entice younger buyers. McDonald's, Pizza Hut and Coca-Cola have all brought back old favorites to much excitement.
Of course, nostalgic items don't always work out, especially in the crowded beverage space. Coca-Cola recently
discontinued making and selling Tab, its first-ever diet soda that acquired a huge fan base in the 1970s and 1980s and maintained a small but devoted following through the years.
Snacks and other food items banned in the US
Snacks and other food items banned in the US
Few things define a culture quite like its food, and the United States is no different. From regional favorites like collard greens and cornbread to the country’s allegiance to boxed macaroni and cheese, the United States is a place of seemingly endless gastronomic choices. However, there are some foods that are practically impossible to find stateside, and that’s because they’ve landed themselves on the banned food list.
That’s right, there are certain foods eaten throughout the world that simply aren’t allowed in the States. In some cases, the FDA is responsible for keeping treats from crossing the border, but sometimes foods find themselves facing down state laws or the court of public opinion.
Stacker has compiled a list of foods and beverages that have either been banned across the entire country, by certain states, or in schools. In some cases, these bans have made it nearly impossible to find these foods in the U.S.—at least not in the form in which they’re available throughout the rest of the world.
From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren’t welcome in most of the United States.
Pixabay
Silver dragées
Silver sprinkles are commonly found on baked goods, especially during the holidays, but according to the FDA, you’re not supposed to eat them. The sprinkles are officially classified as non-edible because silver is not supposed to be used as an additive or color in food. So while you can buy silver sprinkles at any grocery store, you’re not supposed to consume them.
Kitz000 // Wikimedia Commons
Foie gras
While you can eat foie gras in some parts of the country, the luxury food item is banned in the state of California. Foie gras is controversial due to the controversial method of force-feeding ducks and geese, which causes their livers to grow much larger than normal and can lead to a painful disease.
Charles Haynes // Wikimedia Commons
Flamin' Hot Cheetos
The FDA hasn’t waded into the
debate over Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, but the popular snack food has become public enemy #1 in school districts around the country. Since 2012, some schools in California, New Mexico, and Illinois have banned the hot Cheetos due to their lack of nutritional value, and, well, messiness.
Â Calgary Reviews // Flickr
Swan
Like many other animals on this list, certain swans are endangered species, including the trumpeter, which is native to North America. Hunting and eating the tundra swan is legal in some areas of the U.S., but trumpeter swans are illegal to hunt across much of America.
You may also like: What marriage was like the year you were born
Yerpo // Wikimedia Commons
Sassafras oil
Nope, your root beer does not contain authentic sassafras oil. The oil has been deemed a potential carcinogen and has been banned nationally as a result. However, it is not banned in substances where it occurs naturally like cinnamon and basil.
Kathy Clark // Shutterstock
Junk food
There’s no shortage of junk food in America, but California, Massachusetts, New York, and New Jersey have
banned junk food and sodas from schools in an effort to promote better health among students. Canada has a similar ban that has reportedly helped lower the BMI of students who attend schools where the ban is in place.
Cory Doctorow // Flickr
Lazy Cakes
In 2011, Lazy Cakes, a brownie with 8 milligrams of melatonin (more than the recommended dose for an adult), faced serious scrutiny from the FDA. After some children were hospitalized after eating the brownies, the state of
Arkansas moved to ban the snack. Meanwhile, the FDA warned the company that melatonin is not an approved food additive. Lazy Cakes argued that their brownies were actually dietary supplements and not food, and they changed their name to Lazy Larry.
Pixnio
Horse meat
Eating horse meat isn’t technically illegal in America, but it’s certainly taboo. The United States exports horse meat to other countries, where eating horses is a custom. However, the government has made it hard to consume horse meat in the states due to
Congress’ ban on the Department of Agriculture funding horse meat inspections. Meat that hasn’t been inspected is illegal to serve, distribute, or sell, which in turn, makes the consumption of horses all but impossible.
Sara Yeomans // Wikimedia Commons
Raw milk
According to the FDA, “
raw milk can harbor dangerous microorganisms that can pose serious health risks.” Since the FDA does not regulate the sale of raw milk, it cannot be sold across state lines. Some states allow the sale of raw milk at retail stores, farmers markets, and farms, but others ban it outright.
Desiree N. Williams // Flickr
Black pudding
Like haggis,
Stornoway Black Pudding is a U.K. favorite that contains sheep’s lungs. This ingredient makes it illegal to import into the United States, despite it being a regular menu item across the pond.
The Photographer // Wikimedia Commons
Mirabelle plums
Unlike some of the other foods on this list, there are no health risks associated with eating Mirabelle plums, they’ve simply fallen victim to import laws. True Mirabelle plums are only grown in Lorraine, France, and are
considered a “protected origin” food. An agreement between the U.S. and France to protect the French market keeps them from reaching the states.
Pixabay
Japanese pufferfish
In Japan, the pufferfish is served at fine dining establishments, but when prepared incorrectly, the dish can turn deadly. According to the FDA, Japanese pufferfish contain tetrodotoxin and saxitoxin,
central nervous system toxins that “are more deadly than cyanide.” As a result, the dish is rarely served in America.
furibond // Flickr
Authentic brie
You’re no doubt shaking your head because you’ve definitely served brie on your cheese platter, but unless you made it from scratch, the brie available in the United States is a far cry from the European favorite.
Authentic brie is made with unpasteurized raw milk, which the FDA has banned in America. As a result, the only way to eat real brie in the States is to make it yourself.
Thesupermat // Wikimedia Commons
Casu marzu
If you ever find yourself in Sardinia, Italy, and you’re feeling brave, then you can try casu marzu, a cheese made from sheep’s milk and crawling with live maggots. For obvious reasons, the
United States has banned it due to hygienic concerns. It was also banned by the European Union, but the ban was overturned in 2013 because the cheese is considered a traditional food of Italy.
Shardan // Wikimedia Commons
Shark fins
Foodies have dubbed shark fin soup a delicacy, but the sale of
shark fins are currently banned in 12 states. While the dish may be considered delicious by some, there are ethical questions about the practice of shark finning that have led to the state bans.
The
Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act of 2019, which would make it illegal to possess, buy, or sell shark fins (except for dogfish fins), was introduced in January 2019 and passed by the House in November 2019. It has to be passed by the Senate and the president before it becomes a law.
Cloneofsnake // Wikimedia Commons
Absinthe
Yes, you can buy absinthe in America, but this long misunderstood drink is only legal as long as it is
considered thujone-free. Thujone is a toxic chemical and a component of Wormwood that has long been part of the absinthe formula.
However, it’s regulated by the FDA, which is one reason why absinthe wasn’t available stateside until 2007. History has played a large role in absinthe’s bad reputation, and claims that the spirit causes hallucinations (it doesn’t) led to it being banned not only in the U.S. but in
countries across Europe for more than 100 years.
Kjn91 // Wikimedia Commons
Haggis
The national dish of Scotland hasn’t been invited to U.S. tables since the
FDA imposed an import ban on haggis in 1971. Haggis—which is made from sheep’s heart, liver, and lungs, mixed with spices and oatmeal and served inside a sheep’s stomach (or artificial casing)—was banned because, as reported by CNN, the “U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) ruled that ‘livestock lungs shall not be saved for use as human food.’”
However, the Scottish government is hopeful that
the ban will be overturned one day, and Americans will be able to legally partake in the country’s delicacy.
Beck // Wikimedia Commons
Four Loko
Four Loko made headlines for all the wrong reasons when it entered the marketplace in 2005. Originally, the malt beverage was marketed as an alcoholic drink that also packed a caffeinated punch. The drink was known on college campuses as a
“blackout in a can,” and it’s believed to have played a role in the hospitalization of some young people.
Several states, including Massachusetts, began
banning the drink at a state level in 2010, while the FDA pushed back against the sell of alcoholic beverages that contain caffeine. Ultimately, Four Loko voluntarily stopped including caffeine in the potent drink, and the non-caffeinated version is still on shelves across the country.
You may also like: Bizarre slang words and phrases from every state
Nick.Fisher // Flickr
Kinder Eggs
In the 1930s, the FDA enacted a
law that banned candy from having non-food items inside. Having non-edibles mixed with edible items poses a choking hazard for consumers, as far as the government is concerned. Sadly, that means the delicious chocolate Kinder Eggs from Europe have been deemed unsafe, and as a result, the hollowed-out eggs with a collectible toy inside aren’t sold in America.
The FDA relented slightly in 2017 when
Kinder Joy eggs were introduced in the states. The treats remain egg-shaped but the edible and non-edible portions are separate inside the packaging. Authentic Kinder Eggs are still banned, but travelers who visit Canada, Europe, and most other parts of the world can try the real deal—just don’t try to bring any home in your suitcase.
You may also like: Common US foods that are banned in other countries
Pixabay
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.