 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crisp and Clean
0 comments

Crisp and Clean

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Crisp beers are light and refreshing with low to medium alcohol by volume (ABV). A classic example of a crisp beer is the Pilsner, a lager that’s light in color and is considered the standard beer across the world. The American Lager is also an example of a crisp and clean beer as it’s highly carbonated and has a low hoppy character. Crisp and clean beers often pair well with spicy foodssalad and seafood.

Light beer
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Healthy frozen foods you should always have in your freezer

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News