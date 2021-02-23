Copycat Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup

When it comes to iconic food duos, your mind likely jumps to peanut butter and jelly or bacon and eggs. But there’s one combo that is totally and completely underrated: broccoli and cheddar.

The king of casseroles and frozen meals, these classic ingredients are also integral parts in a creamy, savory comfort food: broccoli and cheddar soup. And while you can always head to your favorite cafe to partake in this particular soup, with this copycat Panera Bread recipe you can have bowls and bowls of broccoli cheddar soup at home in just about one hour.

What do you need to make broccoli cheddar soup?

This soup recipe can be made using common household ingredients. Its main components are butter, chicken or vegetable stock, half-and-half (or a 1-to-1 ratio of milk and heavy cream), frozen broccoli and carrots.