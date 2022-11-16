 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Coors Light's new nail polish changes color if your beer is cold enough to drink

  • 0
Coors Light nail polish

Coors Light debuts a color-changing nail polish to enable beer drinkers to temperature-check their glass of beer in a fun way.

 Courtesy Coors Light

Fact: No one likes warm beer.

With the holiday party season already in full swing, Coors Light has invented a new way for beer drinkers to temperature check their glass of beer to avoid an unpleasant surprise.

Option one: just touch the glass of beer with your finger. But where's the fun in that?

Option two: use "Chill Polish."

That's a new silver colored nail polish that, once applied, can turn blue if the beer is cold enough to chill the glass and then your hand. (And it works with any beer, not just Coors.)

If nail polish isn't your thing, Coors Light already famously has color-changing beer cans that feature the San Juan Mountains that switch from white to blue to signal when the beer reaches optimal drinking temperature (which the brand says is 42 degrees Fahrenheit.)

People are also reading…

"Coors Light should always be served as cold as the Rockies, but sometimes it's hard to know when you're drinking from a pint glass," Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for Coors Family of Brands. "We've brought our cold-activated technology to nail polish to ensure your pint of beer is just the right temp for drinking."

The oldest beer ever found was recently unearthed in China.

The company co-developed the $7 Chill polish with San Francisco-based nail polish brand Le Chat and launched it on Tuesday for sale on its website while supplies last.

This isn't a pitch only to women, according to the company. Coors Light, is targeting "any beer drinkers" who prefer cold to warm brew.

After all, plenty of younger men wear nail polish today -- thank you Harry Styles and Machine Gun Kelly, both of whom have their own nail polish brands.

Plus, blue is a smart gender-neutral color.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Macau’s savory meat-potato hash feels foreign and familiar

Macau’s savory meat-potato hash feels foreign and familiar

Minchi is a minced-meat hash for which every Macanese family has its own throw-it-together recipe. It usually includes potatoes and tomato paste brought by the Portuguese, common Chinese ingredients like rice vinegar and soy sauce, and even Worcestershire sauce from the British, who also used Macau as a base before founding Hong Kong across the Pearl River Estuary in 1841.

The Kitchn: Lemon-garlic pasta with steelhead trout is a one-pan MVP

The Kitchn: Lemon-garlic pasta with steelhead trout is a one-pan MVP

Simmering pasta directly in the sauce is really quite simple — it’s just a matter of getting the ratio of dry pasta to liquid right. Once you figure this out, you can tinker around with adding protein (seared, mild and moist Steelhead trout in this case) and finish the dish with whatever cheese, fresh herbs, and flavorings you see fit (Parmesan, parsley, and lemon here).

The results are a one-pan meal that could easily fetch $16 or more in a restaurant, but costs about a third of that when done at home.

EatingWell: Enjoy this ‘winter’ pizza, packed with flavor and fiber

EatingWell: Enjoy this ‘winter’ pizza, packed with flavor and fiber

Topping your pie with squash brings a big vitamin A boost to this pizza. The delicata contributes extra fiber, too, thanks in part to its edible skin. The crust bakes on the bottom rack of the oven while the vegetables roast on the top rack. Once the pizza is assembled, a blast from the broiler crisps the edges and melts the cheese.

Watch Now: Related Video

Winterize your car with these tips before the snowy season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News